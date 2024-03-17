Jackets Sweep No. 13 NC State with Run-Rule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball stormed to a strong finish, run-ruling No. 13 NC State, 15-5, on Sunday to sweep its opening Atlantic Coast Conference series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (15-4, 3-0 ACC) were hot from the very get-go, led by leadoff outfielder Trey Yunger, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs for three RBI, including a homer in his first at-bat of the game. From there, Tech scored in bunches, putting up three runs in both each of the first two innings, before two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth. The Jackets then scored five in the seventh to reach the ACC’s run-rule.

Behind Yunger, Matthew Ellis was also hot, going 2-for-3 with a mammoth two-run homer and an RBI off the pitcher. Payton Green and Carson Kerce also finished with two hits apiece, with Green driving in three runs on the day.

Mike Becchetti hit a backbreaking two-run double in the eighth to help fuel the five-run inning. And Cam Jones also drove in a run.

On the mound, RHP Logan McGuire worked to his second win of the season, surrendering just one run on two hits in 5.0 innings and striking out five. Tech used LHP Brett Barfield, RHP Riley Stanford, RHP Caden Gaudette and RHP Ben King to close and limit NC State’s attack.

The 13th-ranked Wolfpack were led by led by Eli Serrano III, who went 2-for-2 with two doubles. LHP Dominick Fritton (1-1), received the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in 2.2 innings of work.

Georgia Tech begins a five-game road trip on Tuesday, March 19 when it heads across town to take on Georgia State. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.