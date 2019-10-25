Jackets Sweep Doubles, Pick Up Two in Singles at ITA Regional

Friday Doubles Results | Friday Singles Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla – All three of Georgia Tech’s doubles pairings picked up wins on day one of the main draw at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday, while Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel advanced in singles.

In doubles, Chopra and Andres Martin topped Dominik Barton/Joe Ellis (UNF), 8-5, while McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher took their match over Kevin Huynh/Vazha Shubladze (GSU), 8-5. Brandon Freestone and Chris Yun also won a hard fought battle with Blaise Bicknell/Greysen Cacciatore (UF), coming out on top, 8-7(6), to advance to the round of 16.

In singles, Chopra took down Georgia’s Erik Grevelius 6-2, 6-4. McDaniel also won in straight sets, besting Fabian Penzkofer (Stetson), 6-1, 6-2.

Freestone, who won two matches Thursday to earn his spot in the main draw, dropped his match on Friday to No. 68 Josh Goodger (UF), 6-2, 6-2. Schelcher also fell to a ranked Gator, losing 6-2, 7-5 to No. 70 Lukas Greif.

Play resumes Saturday with two more rounds of singles, followed by one round of doubles.

Friday Results

Doubles

R32 – Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin (GT) def. Dominik Barton/Joe Ellis (UNF), 8-5

R32 – Brandon Freestone/Chris Yun (GT) def. Blaise Bicknell/Greysen Cacciatore (UF), 8-7(6)

R32 – Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher (GT) def. Kevin Huynh/Vazha Shubladze (GSU), 8-5

Singles

R64 – No. 68 Josh Goodger (UF) def. Brandon Freestone (GT), 6-2, 6-2

R64 – No. 70 Lukas Greif (UF) def. Pablo Schelcher (GT), 6-2, 7-5

R64 – Quentin Coulaud (GSU) def. Chris Yun (GT), 6-4, 6-3

R64 – Antoine Sanchez (Stetson) def. Andres Martin (GT), 6-4, 6-3

R64 – Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Erik Grevelius (UGA), 6-2, 6-4

R64 – Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Fabian Penzkofer (Stetson), 6-1, 6-2

