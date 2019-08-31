Jackets Sweep Bulldog Invite for Second Straight Year

Men’s Results Women’s Results ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country ran their first meet of the 2019 season Saturday morning, taking home both titles for the second straight year at the UGA Bulldog Invitational. As a group, the men finished in first with an average time of 18:22.60 in the 6000m. The women placed first as well with an average time of 13:44.12 in the 4000m. The men finished with a score of 15, while the women tallied 23 points, downing Georgia and Kennesaw State on both sides. “It was an exciting morning of racing and a great way to start the season, by going to the Junkyard and coming away with two wins,” said head coach Alan Drosky. “The rivalry is strong, but also fun. We’ll see them again later in the season at the NCAA regional with more on the line. But today was our day.”

Leading the way for the men was senior Avery Bartlett, who finished first overall with a time of 18:08.0. Sophomore Braeden Collins finished just behind him with a time of 18:11.4, followed by sophomore James Cragin with a time of 18:21.6. Other top 10 finishers for the men included freshman Harrison Morris (18:35.3) and senior Matt McBrien (18:36.7). “The men took care of business from the start,” Drosky said. “Congrats to Avery on repeating as individual champion. We knew we had a strong top three, and Harrison and Matt were awesome right behind, giving us a sweep of the top five collegiate scorers. We need to be strong after our fifth runner, so there is work to do there.” Senior Andrew Kent, who will redshirt this upcoming season and ran unattached Saturday, finished second overall with a time of 18:08.9.

On the women’s side, the Yellow Jackets claimed seven of the top 10 finishing times. Junior Nicole Fegans was the top finisher for the women, placing second overall with a time of 13:26.6. Sophomore Liz Galarza came in third with a time of 13:40.5 and senior Kim Hallowes finished fifth, clocking a time of 13:45.9. Other top-10 finishers for the women were sophomore Mary Kathryn Knott (sixth – 13:53.3), freshman Claire Moritz (seventh – 13:54.3), junior Mary-Claire Solomon (eighth – 13:58.9) and junior Ellen Flood (10th – 14:04.0). “The women ran very well and showed some real quality depth,” said Drosky. “Nicole and Liz battled up front. Right behind them were Kim, MK, Claire, and MC. That is a great nucleus and will be key when we get into larger invitationals.” Cross country is back in action when the Jackets travel to the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown on Sept. 20 in Jamaica Plains, Mass. ACC Network has launched!

Cross country is back in action when the Jackets travel to the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown on Sept. 20 in Jamaica Plains, Mass.