Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets Sweep Bears in Doubleheader

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis collected a pair of sweeps over Mercer in doubleheader action on Tuesday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets edged Mercer 7-0 in the first match and 4-0 in match two to conclude the doubleheader.

MATCH ONE: The Jackets swept doubles in the opener over Mercer, collecting the doubles point for the third time this season. Tech’s No. 51 duo of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores pocketed a 6-2 victory over Maeva Roquebert and Mary Courville on court one before Nami Otsuka and Gia Cohen clinched the point from court three. The Jackets defeated Anna Sovic and Alara Hollyfield, 6-1, to give Tech the lead. The teams played out the final doubles match on court two where Monika Dedaj and Rosie Garcia Gross picked up a 6-2 win over Lauren Rich and Marie Mottet.

Tech dropped only one set in singles play, clinching the match quickly with a trio of straight-set wins. No. 53 Jones extended Tech’s lead, cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory on court one before Flores downed Mary Courville on court three, 6-1, 6-0, to setup a 3-0 Tech advantage. Otsuka clinched the match from court four, picking up her third dual singles win of the season, edging Lauren Rich, 6-0, 6-2.

Nadia Gizdova and Garcia Gross cushioned Tech’s lead with wins on courts six and five, respectively. Gizdova dropped only one game en route to a 6-1, 6-0 decision, while Garcia Gross won a hard-fought match over Marie Mottet, 6-1, 7-5. Tech’s final match on court two witnessed a third set tiebreak as Cohen dropped the first set to Hollyfield, but bounced back in the second, 6-3. After Cohen forced a third set tiebreak, the sophomore raced out with a 4-1 lead and cushioned her advantage at 7-2. Hollyfield rallied back to 8-6 and fought off a match point, but Cohen sealed the win, 10-7.

MATCH TWO: The Yellow Jackets took the doubles point in the second match to earn a 1-0 lead entering singles play. Cohen and Otsuka paired in doubles to cruise to a 6-0 victory on court three before Flores and Jones clinched the point on court one, 6-1.

Tech clinched the match with three singles matches kickstarted by a 6-0, 6-2 win from Garcia Gross on court three. Sophia Sassoli gave Tech a 3-0 lead from court six, defeating Sovic, 6-1, 6-2, before Nadia Gizdova clinched the match on court four. Gizdova pocketed a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Lauren Rich to seal the win for the Yellow Jackets.

“I thought today was a really good effort against a gritty Mercer team that fought hard and tried to win every point,” said head coach Rodney Harmon. “We’re playing reasonably well I think, but we’ve got to keep working before we head to Columbia, S.C. on Thursday for a tough pair of matches beginning with Wisconsin on Saturday.”

UP NEXT: Georgia Tech prepares for ITA Kick-Off Weekend, Jan. 25-26, on the campus of South Carolina. The Yellow Jackets will open the weekend facing Wisconsin on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will face either Purdue or South Carolina on Sunday.

RESULTS
MATCH ONE
Doubles
1-No. 51 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Maeva Roquebert/Mary Courville (MER) 6-2
2-Monika Dedaj/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Lauren Rich/Marie Mottet (MER) 6-2
3-Nami Otsuka/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Alara Hollyfield/Anna Sovic (MER) 6-1
Order of finish: 1,3,2

Singles
1-No. 53 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Maeva Roquebert (MER) 6-0, 6-0
2-No. 73 Gia Cohen (GT) def. Alara Hollyfield (MER) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7)
3-Victoria Flores (GT) def. Mary Courville (MER) 6-1, 6-0
4-Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Lauren Rich (MER) 6-0, 6-2
5-Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Marie Mottet (MER) 6-1, 7-5
6-Nadia Gizdova (GT) def. Anna Sovic (MER) 6-1, 6-0
Order of finish: 1,3, 4, 6, 5, 2

MATCH TWO
Doubles
1-No. 51 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Marie Mottet/Lauren Rich (MER) 6-1
2- Monika Dedaj/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Maeva Roquebert/Mary Courville (MER)
3-Nami Otsuka/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Ericka Chavarria/Sarah Huynh (MER) 6-0
Order of finish: 3,1,2

Singles
1-No. 73 Gia Cohen (GT) vs. Maeva Roquebert (MER) 1-6, 6-3, 2-1, DNF
2-Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Alara Hollyfield (MER) 6-3, 3-1, DNF
3-Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Mary Courville (MER) 6-0, 6-2
4-Nadia Gizdova (GT) def. Lauren Rich (MER) 6-3, 6-2
5-Monika Dedaj (GT) vs. Marie Mottet (MER) 6-2, 3-3, DNF
6-Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Anna Sovic (MER) 6-1, 6-2
Order of finish: 3,6,4

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
January 20, 2020 Jackets Play Host to Mercer in Tuesday Doubleheader

Georgia Tech women’s tennis plays two matches Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Jackets Play Host to Mercer in Tuesday Doubleheader
January 18, 2020 Jackets Edge Furman, Presbyterian

Georgia Tech women’s tennis goes 2-0 on Saturday

Jackets Edge Furman, Presbyterian
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets