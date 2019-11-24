Jackets Swarm to Strong Invite Finale

Day 3: Prelim Results | Finals Results | Complete Meet Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving blared out of the gates and never looked back on a strong finale to its annual Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

“I loved the way we competed all weekend,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “We fought hard in every race and I thought our energy was great in all of our sessions over the last three days. I’m proud of our swimmers and divers, and I’m really excited as we look ahead to the rest of the season.”

Senior Caroline Lee set the tone for the Jackets by shattering the school record in the 200 back with a B qualifying time of 1:55.18. She topped her previous school record, set at last season’s ACC Championships. She also started the morning with a B qualifying time of 1:56.64 in the 200 back prelim.

Emily Ilgenfritz then followed suit, setting a new school record in the first 1000 yards of her 1650 free (9:52.52) and went on to finish with a B qualifying time of 16:23.71, which is the second-fastest time in Tech history and a new personal best for the senior distance swimmer.

Junior Caio Pumputis moved his gold medal count to three for the weekend, taking the Jackets’ first of two for the day in the 200 breast. Pumputis finished with a B qualifying time of 1:53.88, his second B qualifying time of the day, after finishing the prelim in 1:55.26. Junior Christian Ferraro grabbed the second gold of the day for Tech in the 200 fly with a B qualifying time of 1:42.42, while senior Tim Slanschek earned a B qualifying time of 1:46.31 to finish fourth. Ferraro and Slanschek also swam B qualifying times in their prelims.

Senior Joonas Koski was the men’s top 1650 free finisher, touching the wall fifth to earn a B qualifying time of 15:23.79.

The Jackets also added two more to the Zones trip as senior Carly Doi placed third on the platform with a qualifying score of 240.15, a new personal best and good for fourth in school history. Junior Paige Gohr also earned a Zone qualifying score with 235.35, finishing fourth overall.

Overall, the men’s team finished fourth with 714 points, ahead of No. 6 Florida, while the women’s team battled to a fifth-place finish behind No. 1 Florida, No. 23 North Carolina and Alabama.