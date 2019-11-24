Jackets Swarm to Strong Invite Finale

Day 3: Prelim Results | Finals Results | Complete Meet Results
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving blared out of the gates and never looked back on a strong finale to its annual Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.
“I loved the way we competed all weekend,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “We fought hard in every race and I thought our energy was great in all of our sessions over the last three days. I’m proud of our swimmers and divers, and I’m really excited as we look ahead to the rest of the season.”
Senior Caroline Lee set the tone for the Jackets by shattering the school record in the 200 back with a B qualifying time of 1:55.18. She topped her previous school record, set at last season’s ACC Championships. She also started the morning with a B qualifying time of 1:56.64 in the 200 back prelim.
Emily Ilgenfritz then followed suit, setting a new school record in the first 1000 yards of her 1650 free (9:52.52) and went on to finish with a B qualifying time of 16:23.71, which is the second-fastest time in Tech history and a new personal best for the senior distance swimmer.
Junior Caio Pumputis moved his gold medal count to three for the weekend, taking the Jackets’ first of two for the day in the 200 breast. Pumputis finished with a B qualifying time of 1:53.88, his second B qualifying time of the day, after finishing the prelim in 1:55.26. Junior Christian Ferraro grabbed the second gold of the day for Tech in the 200 fly with a B qualifying time of 1:42.42, while senior Tim Slanschek earned a B qualifying time of 1:46.31 to finish fourth. Ferraro and Slanschek also swam B qualifying times in their prelims.
Senior Joonas Koski was the men’s top 1650 free finisher, touching the wall fifth to earn a B qualifying time of 15:23.79.
The Jackets also added two more to the Zones trip as senior Carly Doi placed third on the platform with a qualifying score of 240.15, a new personal best and good for fourth in school history. Junior Paige Gohr also earned a Zone qualifying score with 235.35, finishing fourth overall.
Overall, the men’s team finished fourth with 714 points, ahead of No. 6 Florida, while the women’s team battled to a fifth-place finish behind No. 1 Florida, No. 23 North Carolina and Alabama.
Men’s Highlights
In the 200 back, sophomore Kyle Barone finished second in the B final (12th overall), with a time of 1:46.67, which would have placed him in the top 10 overall. Koski (1:47.82) then finished fifth (15th overall), followed by junior Leon Warnakulasuriya (1:49.77) in ninth (19th overall) and freshman AJ Carroll (1:51.78) in 10th (20th overall).
Sophomore Darren Lim was Tech’s top finisher in the 100 free, placing fourth in the B final (14th overall) with a time of 43.91, which also would’ve been top 10. Junior Corben Miles finished second in the C final (22nd overall) and set a new PR with a time of 44.28, followed immediately by fellow junior Austin Daniel, who touched at 44.49. Junior Albert Zhi then earned a new personal best, finishing in 44.72.
In the 200 Breast, sophomore Tanner Doan finished third in the B final (13th overall) with a personal-best time of 2:00.16. He was followed in the B final by junior Jonathan Yang with a time of 2:00.86 in fifth (15th overall), and senior Brennan Day who finished in 2:03.21 to place ninth (19th overall). Freshman Daniel Kertesz swam for the Jackets in the C final, touching the wall in 2:03.37 while finishing fourth (24th overall).
Senior Clay Hering finished 10th in A final of the 200 fly with a time of 1:49.29, while freshman Jackson Harvin earned 10th in the B final (20th overall) with a time of 1:52.03. In the 1650 free, sophomore Cale Russell finished 10th (15:32.44) while sophomore Daniel Jacobs set a new PR with a time of 15:37.36 and finished 14th.
The 400 Free relay group of Ferraro, Lim, Daniel and Pumputis finished fourth with a time of 2:54.76, which is tied for sixth in program history.
Junior Jacob Kreider was the Jackets’ top finisher on the platform, scoring a personal-best 252.20 and placing eighth.
Women’s Highlights
Starting off in the 200 fly B final, Ilgenfritz touched first with a time of 1:59.66, before freshman McKenzie Campbell swam a personal-best 2:00.02 – tying her for seventh on the Jackets’ all-time list – to finish fourth (14th overall). Then in the C final, senior Chloe Miller finished sixth (26th overall) in 2:03.52, followed by sophomore Maddie Hadd, who finished seventh (27th overall) with a time of 2:03.89.
Senior Kristen Hepler was the Jackets’ top finisher in the 200 breast, finishing eighth with a time of 2:14.44. Sophomore Nicole Williams (2:17.00) then earned sixth in the B final (16th overall) before junior Julia Shuford (2:17.98) touched ninth (17th overall). Junior Catriona MacGregor swam a personal-best time of 2:18.21, finishing third in the C final (23rd overall).
Junior Allie Paschal (1:58.40) finished third in the B final (13th overall) in the 200 back, while junior Grace Mauldin (2:01.54) was fourth in the C final (24th overall).
Ilgenfritz was also the Jackets’ top finisher in the 1650 free, coming in fourth. Hadd (16:56.03) was 12th, sophomore Morgan Johnson (17:05.04) was 14th, followed immediately by senior Lindsay Wallace (17:05.10).
And the 400 Free Relay group of freshman Brooke Switzer, freshman Kyrsten Davis, MacGregor and Ilgenfritz finished sixth with a time of 3:23.26.
Tech Tidbits:
* Sophomore Macleary Moran (52.64) and junior Grace Mauldin (53.41) set new personal-bests in their 100 free prelims.
* Tyler Branscombe (45.04) swam a personal-best time in his 100 free prelim.
* Freshman Sam Witcher placed ninth on the men’s platform with a score of 223.45. Freshman Carmen Woodruff placed ninth on the women’s platform with a score of 212.00, while sophomore Kelsey Dekshenieks scored a personal-best 208.80, finishing 11th.
