Jackets Swarm ITA Kickoff Weekend

Watch Live | Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will travel to College Station, Texas for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, January 25-26. Tech will face Oregon on Saturday in the first round at 11 a.m. ET, followed by either Texas A&M or South Alabama in round two on Sunday.

Georgia Tech is coming off its MLK Invitational tournament where the Yellow Jackets had a chance to compete against three ranked teams and some of the best collegiate players in the nation. Tech went 8-2 in doubles and saw three different pairs go undefeated. In singles, freshman Andres Martin earned his fourth win over a ranked opponent this season, defeating No. 11 Alex Brown (Illinois).

The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in dual play – 54-47 in singles, 24-15 in doubles – so far this season.

Sixty teams will be competing at 15 host sites all across the country this weekend. Winners of each bracket will advance to the indoor national championship at the University of Wisconsin, Feb. 14-17.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.