Jackets Swarm Final Day of Bob Pollock Invite

Results

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field finished the last day of the Bob Pollock Invitational on Saturday afternoon at the Rock Norman Track & Field Complex in Clemson, S.C.

The two day meet saw the Jackets earn top-25 national marks, at the time of publication, in the women’s 3,000m, 60 hurdles and pole vault.

Leading Tech at the final day of competition was junior long-distance runner Liz Galarza. Galarza clocked in at 9:24.36 in the women’s 3000m, earning her a PR and the 16th best mark in the nation. Fellow junior Mary Kathryn Knott and senior Mary Claire Solomon joined Galarza in the 3000m, with each setting personal bests in the process at 9:34.95 and 9:40.59, respectively.

“Overall it was a great weekend for the women,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “Between the hurdles, long jump, and pole vault yesterday and the 3000m today, we saw some outstanding performances that will show up on the national list. Each week more and more women are raising their level of performance, so we got some nice momentum heading into February.”

Sophomore Jameson Miller was Tech’s top male performer at the Invite finishing the 200m dash in 22.21 to set his second PR of the Invite. True freshman jumper John Watkins hit a mark of 14.91m/48’11” in the triple jump, finishing ninth on the leaderboard.

Other top-25 marks earned by Jackets at the Bob Pollock Invitational include junior hurdler Taylor Grimes in the 60 hurdles (8.31) and junior vaulter Olivia Moore (4.10m/13’5.25”). Grimes ranks 20th in the country, while Moore sits at No. 22.

Currently, Tech has four women and two men ranked in the top-25 in their respective events following the Bob Pollock Invitational. Joining Galarza, Grimes and Moore in the top-25 following the Bob Pollock Invite is senior distance runner Nicole Fegans who now holds the sixth best time in NCAA Div. I in the 5000m at 16:06.50, a mark she earned at last weekend’s Carolina Challenge.

Sophomore jumper Attallah Smith ranks just outside the top-25 at No. 32 in the women’s long jump with a mark of 6.03m/19’9.5” that she earned at Day One of the Bob Pollock Invitational.

On the men’s end of things for the Jackets senior distance runner Andrew Kent ranks 21st in the mile at 4:05.92, while true freshman jumper Cameron O’Neal is slotted in the No. 13 spot in the long jump at 7.61m/24’11.75”. Both athletes earned their marks at last weekend’s Carolina Challenge.

Georgia Tech track & field will lace it up again next weekend at the South Carolina Invitational in Columbia, S.C., for its Week Five meet.