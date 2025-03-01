Jackets Stun No. 16 Tigers, 4-2

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis collected its second ranked win of the season on Saturday, pocketing a 4-2 victory at No. 16 Clemson. The Yellow Jackets won the doubles point and three singles matches to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

DOUBLES

Georgia Tech grabbed the early match lead, claiming the doubles point with a pair of victories to open the match. Clemson took the first match on court two, but the Yellow Jackets quickly evened the field with a win on court three. Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach jumped out with a 3-0 lead over Artemis Aslanisvili and Sophia Hatton and extended their advantaged to 5-2. Tech took the match, 6-2, to leave the doubles point to be decided on court one.

Kylie Bilchev and Scarlett Nicholson faced off against Amelie Smejkalova and Gaia Parravicini on court one. After the opponents were knotted at 2-all, Tech won the next three games for a 5-2 lead. Bilchev and Nicholson sealed the win, 6-3, to clinch the doubles point for Tech.

SINGLES

Sharabura continued her strong season in singles action, cushioning Tech’s lead with a straight-set win from court three. Facing Romana Cisovska, Sharabura took the first set, 6-3, and led 4-3 in the second. The senior sealed the win, 6-3, 6-3, to put Tech up, 2-0.

Clemson got on the scoreboard, taking a win on court four, but the Jackets responded with a convincing win from Cruz on court two. After cruising in the first set against Hatton, 6-2, Cruz opened a 4-3 lead in the second. The Jacket extended her advantage to 5-3, but Hatton fought off two match points in the next game to hold at 5-4. The rally was short-lived for Hatton as Cruz served out the match, pocketing the win, 6-2, 6-4, to put Georgia Tech up 3-1 in the match.

The Tigers narrowed its deficit, winning on court four, setting up a 3-2 tally as all eyes turned to courts one and six. Georgia Tech clinched the match from court one where Nicholson won a three-set battle over Smejkalova. After the opponents split the first two sets, 6-4, 4-6, Nicholson grabbed an early break in the third set for a 3-1 lead. The Jacket continued her dominance in the set and pushed her advantage out to 5-1. Nicholson clinched the match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, securing the 4-2 win for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech returns home to open a five-match homestand on Friday, March 7, welcoming Duke. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Amelie Smejkalova/Gaia Parravicini (CU) 6-3*

2. Candela Yecora/Romana Cisovska (CU) def. Kate Sharabura/Taly Licht (GT) 6-3

3. No. 84 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Artemis Aslanisvili/Sophia Hatton (CU) 6-2

Order of finish: 2,3,1*

Singles

1. No. 74 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Amelia Smejkalova (CU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1*

2. No. 115 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Sophia Hatton (CU) 6-2, 6-4

3. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Romana Cisovska (CU) 6-3, 6-3

4. No. 123 Artemis Aslanisvili (CU) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-3, 6-3

5. Candela Yecora (CU) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-1, 6-4

6. Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Gaia Parravicini (CU) 6-7 (3), 6-6, DNF

Order of finish: 3,5,2,4,1*

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com