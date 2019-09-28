Jackets Fall to Temple

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery

PHILADELPHIA — Three turnovers inside Temple’s 35 yard line were too much to overcome for Georgia Tech in a 24-2 loss to the Owls on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Georgia Tech (1-3) and Temple (3-1) had nearly identical yardage (322 yards for TU, 305 for GT) but the Yellow Jackets committed three turnovers to the Owls’ one. All three of the Jackets’ miscues came inside Temple’s 35 yard line, including a fumble and interception in the end zone. The other turnover was a fumble that the Owls returned 73 yards for a touchdown.

Redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham paced Georgia Tech offensively with 10 completions for 100 yards. Wideouts Jalen Camp and Ahmarean Brown caught four passes for 63 yards and three passes for 64 yards, respectively.

Safety Christian Campbell and linebackers David Curry and Charlie Thomas led the Jackets defensively with seven tackles apiece. Thomas teamed up with defensive end Antwan Owens to tackle Temple running back Re’Mahn Davis in the end zone for a safety to give Georgia Tech points for the 278th-straight game, which is the seventh-longest streak in the nation.

Georgia Tech returns to action next Saturday when it hosts Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.