Jackets Fall to Temple

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery
PHILADELPHIA — Three turnovers inside Temple’s 35 yard line were too much to overcome for Georgia Tech in a 24-2 loss to the Owls on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
Georgia Tech (1-3) and Temple (3-1) had nearly identical yardage (322 yards for TU, 305 for GT) but the Yellow Jackets committed three turnovers to the Owls’ one. All three of the Jackets’ miscues came inside Temple’s 35 yard line, including a fumble and interception in the end zone. The other turnover was a fumble that the Owls returned 73 yards for a touchdown.
Redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham paced Georgia Tech offensively with 10 completions for 100 yards. Wideouts Jalen Camp and Ahmarean Brown caught four passes for 63 yards and three passes for 64 yards, respectively.
Safety Christian Campbell and linebackers David Curry and Charlie Thomas led the Jackets defensively with seven tackles apiece. Thomas teamed up with defensive end Antwan Owens to tackle Temple running back Re’Mahn Davis in the end zone for a safety to give Georgia Tech points for the 278th-straight game, which is the seventh-longest streak in the nation.
Georgia Tech returns to action next Saturday when it hosts Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Kaleb Oliver’s first-quarter interception in the end zone thwarted a Temple scoring threat.
Postgame Notes
Team
- Georgia Tech fell to 1-3 on the season. Temple moved to 3-1.
- Georgia Tech fell to 72-28-1 all-time and 1-1 this season against current members of the American Athletic Conference.
- The loss was Georgia Tech’s fifth-straight in non-conference games played away from home.
- Despite having a combined total of 248 seasons of football history between them (Georgia Tech is in its 127th season, Temple is in its 121st), the meeting was the first ever between the two schools. The teams will conclude their home-and-home series on Sept. 20, 2025 at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.
- Georgia Tech’s third-quarter safety on a tackle in the end zone by Jr. DL Antwan Owens and So. LB Charlie Thomas was the Yellow Jackets’ first safety of the season (last GT safety: Nov. 17, 2018 vs. Virginia).
- Georgia Tech has not been shutout in 278 games, which is the seventh-longest streak in the nation (last time GT was shut out: Oct. 18, 1997 – 38-0 at Florida State).
Individual Notes
- Splitting time at QB with So. Tobias Oliver, r-Fr. James Graham set career highs with 10 completions (prev.: 4 at Clemson, Aug. 29) and 100 passing yards (prev.: 72 at Clemson, Aug. 29).
- WR Ahmarean Brown set career highs with three receptions (prev.: 2 vs. USF, Sept. 7) and 64receiving yards (prev.: 28 vs. Clemson, Aug. 29).
- Brown’s 42-yard reception from So. QB Tobias Oliver in the first quarter was the longest reception of Brown’s career, Georgia Tech’s second-longest pass play of the season and Georgia Tech’s longest reception by a wide receiver this season (GT’s longest pass play of the season was a 54-yard pass from Oliver to Jr. RB Jerry Howard Jr. Clemson, Aug. 29).
- WR Jalen Camp set a career high with 4receptions.
- WR Adonicas Sanders set a career high with two receptions (prev.: 1 vs. USF, Sept. 7).
- R-Fr. RB Dontae Smith, who had one career carry for minus-two yards coming into Saturday’s game, rushed seven times for 35 yards.
- RB Jamious Griffin, who had two career carries for one yards coming into Saturday’s game, rushed six times for 20 yards.
Charlie Thomas (25) and Christian Campbell (10) had a team-high-tying seven tackles apiece.
Multimedia
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins Postgame Press Conference (Audio)