Jackets Sting Miami in Overtime, 71-66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Tonie Morgan finished with a double-double and Kayla Blackshear dropped a team-high 18 points as Georgia Tech women’s basketball closed out the regular season with a 71-66 victory in overtime at Miami on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets shot 89 percent at the free throw line to pull out the road victory.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half as Georgia Tech (16-14, 7-11 ACC) held the largest lead of the opening 20 minutes, gaining a four-point advantage twice. The teams worked through nine lead changes and stood knotted at 14-apiece after the first quarter. Tied at 21-21 in the second frame, Morgan hit a triple to open a Georgia Tech lead, but the Hurricanes did not go lightly, crawling back to take the lead on a three-point play from Latasha Lattimore with 1:53 to play. Sydney Johnson briefly returned the edge to the Jackets with a three-pointer, but Shayeann Day-Wilson hit her fifth triple of the half to give Miami the 36-35 halftime lead.

After an even third quarter, Tech trailed by one entering the final frame. A pair of triples from Inés Noguero knotted the score at 57-57 with 7:24 to play, but Miami answered with a three-pointer of its own to retake the lead. The Jackets would tie the score twice more from the free throw line as Kara Dunn sank a pair of freebies with 33.0 seconds to play to tie the game at 62-62. A game-winner didn’t fall for the Jackets, forcing overtime in Coral Gables.

Johnson opened the extra period hitting a triple in front of Tech’s bench and the Jackets finished strong at the free throw line, going 6-for-6 over the final minute to capture a 71-66 victory on the road. Miami was held to a 28.6 percent shooting clip from the field in overtime and was 0-for-4 at the free throw line.