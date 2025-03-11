Jackets Stifle Panthers, 4-2

Freshman starting pitcher Connor Chicoli produced his best outing as a Yellow Jacket (4.0 IP, 2 hits, 2 Ks, 0 runs allowed) before senior Mason Patel slammed the door with three more scoreless innings in front of some remarkable defensive plays from Carson Kerce and Parker Brosius . The Jacket bats got the job done thanks to a mammoth 1 st inning home run from Drew Burress and yet another clutch RBI, in the 7 th inning, from Kent Schmidt.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (14-3, 2-1 ACC) continues to showcase different ways to win, utilizing lockdown pitching, incredible fielding and clutch hitting down the stretch to defeat Georgia State (12-5), 4-2 on Tuesday night inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tech held the visitors from across the highway to just three hits on the night as the Yellow Jackets took home their eighth victory in the past nine games.

Mason Patel after becoming the 1st Yellow Jacket in the 21st century to win each of his first 6 appearances

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets get back to ACC play with a three-game series against Pitt (9-5, 0-0 ACC) this weekend at Mac Nease Baseball Park. The series is scheduled to be Friday-Sunday (March 14-16) at 6 p.m. (Friday), 4 p.m. (Saturday) and 1 p.m. (Sunday). With inclement weather in the forecast, stay tuned to ramblinwreck.com and the GT Baseball social media feeds for any schedule changes. The games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

