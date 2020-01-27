Jackets Step Out of ACC to Host Morehouse

Complete game notes | Watch online | Listen | Tickets

THE FLATS – Home for the fifth time in the last seven games, Georgia Tech takes a break from Atlantic Coast Conference play to host Morehouse College Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. for the teams’ first meeting since 2006.

GEORGIA TECH UPDATE (9-11, 3-6 ACC) – In its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, Tech has lost four of its last six games, none of the losses by more than nine points, and sits in 11th place in the ACC. But the Yellow Jackets captured their first homecourt ACC win Saturday over fifth-place NC State, securing a season sweep over the Wolfpack. Tech is 3-2 on the road this season with victories over NC State (82-81/ot), North Carolina (96-83) and Boston College (71-52). Tech’s last four conference losses have come by a total of 23 points.

MOREHOUSE UPDATE (9-9, 6-5 SIAC) – In its 20th season under head coach Grady Brewer, Morehouse has won two of its last three games, including a 67-62 homecourt win Saturday over Clark Atlanta. The Maroon Tigers, who have won 20 games each of the last two seasons, are in third place in the Southeern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings, two games behind Albany State.

BROADCAST INFORMATION – No live television. Online streaming on ACC Network Extra available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 387, internet ch. 977).