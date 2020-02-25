Jackets Stay Hot with 14-1 Win over GWU

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Five hits, three home runs and eight runs put the game out of reach early as No. 17 Georgia Tech baseball blasted Gardner-Webb 14-1 on Tuesday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets’ (7-1) red-hot bats were led by freshman Drew Compton and junior Colin Hall, who both went 2-for-3 with a home run apiece in the first inning. They finished with four RBI and three RBI, respectively. Freshman Stephen Reid also blasted his third homer of the season. Leading the team overall was junior Michael Guldberg, who continued to rake with a 3-for-4, RBI double day.

Tech stayed dominant on the mound as well, holding the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-3) to just four hits. LHP Luke Bartnicki had a fantastic start, going 3.0 no-hit innings, striking out a career-high six batters and no issuing a walk. The Jackets used five pitchers overall with freshman RHP Jackson Finley (1-0) receiving the win after going 2.0 innings and allowing just one hit and punching out two.

Leading Gardner-Webb at the plate was Joe Brazil, who finished with a hit and an RBI, while Keiji Parkhurst had a double. Starter LHP Luke Williamson (0-1) received the loss, getting pulled in the first inning.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is reignited this weekend for the first three-game weekend series in 61 years. Tech will begin on Friday, Feb. 28 in Athens (5 p.m. – SEC Network +). The Jackets will then host UGA at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. (ACC Network Extra), before concluding the series on Sunday, March 1 at Coolray Field for the annual Farmview Spring Classic.

Compton’s home run was his third of the season.

Hall’s home run was his first of the season, seventh of his career.

Reid’s home run was his third of the season.

