Jackets Stay at No. 13 in AVCA Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (8-1) has been ranked No. 13 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The Yellow Jackets maintain their place in the rankings following a 3-1 victory over Georgia, on the road, extending the winning streak to eight matches, the longest in three seasons (since 2021).

This poll marks the 75th consecutive Top 25 ranking for Georgia Tech dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll.

Key to the Yellow Jackets success this season has been their efficiency on offense. Through nine matches Tech boasts a .302 team hitting percentage, the 7th best in the country and the second best in the ACC. Four of Tech’s top offensive players are hitting over .300 this season, led by DeAndra Pierce (.407) along with Liv Mogridge (.380), Larissa Mendes (.351) and Bianca Bertolino (.308).

Bertolino has been making her mark in every facet of the game this season. She has made 112 kills on what is on pace to be a career-best hitting percentage (.308) on top of making an average of .73 service aces per set, the highest average in the ACC and the fifth highest in the nation.

Senior outside hitter Tamara Otene made a name for herself in non-conference action, leading the team with 126 kills (.3.82/set) while also making 108 digs (3.27/set). She is the only Power 4 player to be averaging over 3.75 kills/set and over 3.25 digs/set this season.

Tech is one of seven ACC programs ranked in the Top 25, including both of this weekend’s opponents, No. 23 SMU (Friday at 7 p.m.) and No. 1 Pitt (Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech puts its No. 13 ranking on the line this weekend as the Yellow Jackets begin ACC play. Tech begins the conference slate with a pair of ranked matchups in O’Keefe: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. No. 23 SMU and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. No. 1 Pitt. Both matches have been sold out. The SMU match on Friday will be streamed on ACCNX and Sunday’s battle with No. 1 Pitt will be broadcast on SCC Network.

