Jackets Start 2020 at Orange & Purple Elite

Live Results | Meet Program | Schedule of Events

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field will line up for the first time in 2020, competing at the Orange & Purple Elite on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.

The meet marks the first of three straight weekends of competition to kick off the new year after starting the indoor season at the Clemson Opener on Dec. 7, where sophomore Taylor Grimes and senior Bria Matthews claimed the top two spots in the long jump.

Earlier this week, the Jackets’ women’s track and field team was ranked No. 31 in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Preseason National Rating Index released by the USTFCCCA.

Field events begin at 10 a.m., while track events start at 12:30 p.m. Live results from the Orange & Purple Elite can be viewed here.

