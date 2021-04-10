Jackets Stack Up on Podium Performances at Crimson Tide Invite

Final Results

TUSCALOOSA, Al. – Georgia Tech track & field closed out the final day of their Week Four meet at the 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational at Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium on Saturday. Sophomore vaulter Olivia Moore guided the Jackets in Tuscaloosa, collecting gold in the women’s pole vault, as Tech had multiple podium performances.

The Yellow Jackets lined up against host Alabama, Central Arkansas, Indiana State, Kennesaw State, UL-Lafayette, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Troy, Tulane and UAB (women).

“It was a good weekend for the women in Tuscaloosa,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “Olivia got another win, Nicole got another school record, and Bria continues to round into all-American form. Those three have been consistent leaders for our team. Nicole showed great fight, she was tripped, lost a shoe, ran the last two laps in a sock, and outkicks the national cross country champion to secure 2nd place and the school record. You can’t ask for more than that. Carla and Shanty get better every week in the high jump. Onyinye is so close to a big performance in the long jump. And Taylor and Anna are on the right track in the hurdles.”

“The 1500m guys were outstanding last night with several posting PRs,” said head men’s track & field coach Grover Hinsdale. “From that group, Alex Thomas came back today with an excellent 800m race and second PR of the weekend. John Watkins had a great day in the triple jump as well.”

In the women’s pole vault Moore cleared a height of 4.17m/13′ 8.25″ on her second attempt at that mark to best the field with a season best effort. At the time of publication that height is tied in the No. 18 spot on the NCAA Division I outdoor list.

Senior jumper Bria Matthews collected silver after a 6.36m/20′ 10.5″ showing in the women’s long jump. Tech also had another top-10 outing in the women’s long jump as freshman Onyinye Chukka (5.74m/18′ 10″) finished seventh.

Over at the women’s high jump competition true freshmen jumpers Carla du Plessis and Shanty Papakosta had a pair of podium displays taking second- and tying for third-place, respectively. Both du Plessis (1.75m/5′ 8.75″) and Papakosta (1.70m/5′ 7″) each tied their personal best marks in that event.

Sophomore Taylor Grimes had a personal best effort in the women’s 100m hurdles, crossing the finish line at 13.54. Freshman teammate Anna Witherspoon also PR’d in that event coming in at 13.75. Fellow freshman Ilene Soleyn (2:13.86) was just short of a PR in the women’s 800m, while classmate Kayla Rose (2:14.99) did register a personal best time in the same event.

On the men’s end of the 800m as Thomas also PR’d placing third at 1:50.46. The men’s triple jump saw Watkins take fourth-place after leaping for a distance of 15.61m/51′ 2.75″. Another top-five effort for the Tech men came from senior sprinter Ben Jean, who placed fifth in the men’s 400m finishing with a time of 48.20.

The Yellow Jackets will be back on The Flats next weekend for Week Five of the outdoor season as they host the Georgia Tech Invitational on April 16-17.

