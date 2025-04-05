Saturday Sees Tech Drop Final Game of the Series Against Syracuse

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (24-15, 9-6 ACC) came up short of a series sweep after dropping Saturday night’s game to Syracuse (22-15, 3-12 ACC), 3-0.

QUICK HITS

Kinsey Norton made her third start of the season, her 21 st appearance overall, on Saturday evening. Sophia Voyles made her 23 rd appearance in relief of Norton while Makayla Coffield made her 18 th appearance in the seventh inning.

appearance overall, on Saturday evening. Sophia Voyles made her 23 appearance in relief of Norton while Makayla Coffield made her 18 appearance in the seventh inning. Despite only recording two strikeouts, Norton threw 36 strikes of a total 54 pitches, giving her a 66.7% strike percentage. Voyles also recorded two strikeouts while hurling 23 strikes out of a total 31 pitches for an impressive 74% strike percentage.

Paige Vukadinovich now holds the longest active reached base streak with 10 games which is the second longest streak behind Gracyn Tucker’s 12-game streak and Jayden Gailey’s 13-game streak.

Vukadinovich established the 10-game streak after recording one hit along with the second highest batting average for the Jackets in their final game against Syracuse.

Grace Connelly, Addison Leschber, Eliana Gottlieb, and Alyssa Willer all recorded at least one hit in each of Tech’s games against Syracuse.

Willer led the Jackets on offense on Saturday with one walk, one hit, and a .378 batting average.

In the series against Syracuse, Leschber and Gottlieb led Tech’s offense with a .556 batting average and five hits respectively. Gottlieb led the team in RBI (4) while Leschber led in total bases (8).

Leschber and Willer both proved to be dangerous on base against the Orange with both Jackets sporting a .636 on base percentage in the series.

Saturday’s loss is the first game at Mewborn that Tech has dropped to Syracuse since the 2017 season.

How it Happened

Norton began in the circle for Tech and was able to hold Syracuse scoreless through four complete innings. The senior got her first strikeout of the game swinging in the first and went on to get one more strikeout looking in the third.

A double to left center got an Orange runner on base before a single to center field was able to give Syracuse its first run of the game in the fifth inning.

Voyles checked in for the Jackets to start the sixth inning and caught two batters swinging but surrendered a double between the two outs. Back-to-back doubles for Syracuse would stack two more runs in the top of the fifth, making the game 3-0.

Coffield closed out the game in the circle and despite not recording a strikeout, helped the Jackets only face four batters in the final inning.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will wrap up its final away games of the season with a seven-game road swing, featuring six ACC games. The Jackets will begin the trip against Jacksonville State on Tuesday at 6 pm before taking on the Tar Heels of North Carolina April 11-13.

