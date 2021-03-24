Jackets Split to FSU Relays & Raleigh Relays This Weekend

Raleigh Relays Live Results /// FSU Relays Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field hits the road this weekend for its first two away meets of the 2021 outdoor season heading to Tallahassee, Fl., for FSU Relays and Raleigh, N.C., for Raleigh Relays on March 25-27. The majority of Tech’s roster will compete at FSU Relays, while a small group of distance runners will lace it up in Raleigh.

In Tallahassee the Yellow Jackets will line up against host Florida State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Liberty, North Florida, Tennessee and USF. Live results for FSU Relays can be found here. A complete schedule for FSU Relays can be found here. More information regarding FSU Relays can be found here. Due to Covid-19 protocols attendance will be kept to a 20% capacity.

The Raleigh crew looks to take on host NC State, Alabama, Appalachian State, Ashland, Ball State, Belmont, Boston College, Bowling Green, Butler, Campbell, Charleston (W.V.), Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Clemson, Concord, Davidson, Duke, East Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Elon, Furman, George Mason, George Washington, Georgetown, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Grand Valley St, High Point, Howard, Iona, La Salle, Lee (Tenn.), Lipscomb, Loyola (Ill.), Miami (Ohio), Missouri, Mount St. Mary’s, NC Central, North Carolina, Northeastern, Notre Dame, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Providence, Queens (NC), Radford, Rhode Island, Richmond, South Carolina, South Dakota St, Stony Brook, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Toledo, UMass Lowell, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington, Washington St, West Virginia, Wingate and Youngstown State. Live results for Raleigh Relays can be found here. A complete schedule for Raleigh Relays can be found here. More information regarding Raleigh Relays can be found here. Spectators will unfortunately not be allowed at this year’s Raleigh Relays.

Heading into Week Two of the outdoor season five Yellow Jacket men rank in the top-25 on the NCAA Outdoor List through the first week of competition. Junior Braeden Collins (3:48.43) owns the No. 9 time in the country in the 1500m, joined by freshman Zach Jaeger (3:50.49) in the No. 24 spot. True freshmen Alex Thomas (800m, 1:51.11) and John Watkins (Triple Jump, 15.48m/50′ 9.5″) each hold the No. 12 mark in their respective events. Senior sprinter Tyson Spears is slotted at No. 22 in the 200m with a time of 21.22.

The Yellow Jacket women have four student-athletes in the top-25 across five events on the NCAA Outdoor List following week one’s action. Senior jumper Bria Matthews ranks in the top-20 in both the triple jump (No. 18, 12.70m/41’8″) and long jump (No. 12, 6.16m/20′ 2.5″). Fellow senior Nicole Fegans ranks 18th in the 800m having clocked in at 2:10.31 at last weekend’s Yellow Jacket Invite. Sophomore sprinter/hurdler Taylor Grimes is No. 24 in the nation in the 100m hurdles at 13.67, while true freshman jumper Carla du Plessis is ranked at No. 25 in the high jump after clearing a height of 1.71m/5′ 7.75′.

Sophomore Olivia Moore makes her outdoor season debut in the women’s pole vault to kick-off FSU Relays on Thursday evening. She is fresh off a second team all-American indoor season. Watkins is set to compete in both the women’s triple jump and long jump this weekend, having set a personal best mark of 15.48m/50′ 9.5″ in the triple jump at the Yellow Jacket Invite last weekend. Spears is looking for another first place performance in the men’s 200m in Tallahassee and will start off the running events for the Jackets at FSU Relays. A swarm of Yellow Jacket women are listed to compete in the 5K on Friday night as Reese Crawford, Alexis Kitchens, Lydia Troupe, Chloe Davis, Sheleah Harris, Kendria Edouard and Anna Witherspoon will represent Tech in that event. On the men’s distance end of things Harrison Morris, Nick Nyman, Jake Shewbert and Ronan Sullivan will compete in the 5K as well on Thursday night.

On Friday in Tallahassee Tech will see the majority of its student-athletes in action. Notable events include Mark Kimura Smith in the men’s Javelin throw, Grimes & Witherspoon in the 100m hurdles, Spears in the men’s 100m dash and three squads in the 4×400 relay.

Collin, Jaeger, senior Andrew Kent and sophomore James Cragin will line up for the men’s 5K race on Thursday night in Raleigh. Then, true freshmen Katy Earwood and Kenzie Walls will represent the White & Gold in their first collegiate women’s 10K race to finish day one. On Friday night Fegans and fellow senior Mary Claire Solomon, along with junior Liz Galarza and sophomores Mary Kathryn Knott & Liz Rice face the women’s 5K race to close out Raleigh Relays.

