Jackets Split Saturday Double Header With Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After storms in Chapel Hill, N.C. forced a Saturday double header, Georgia Tech softball (26-16, 10-7 ACC) split the day with North Carolina (31-13, 9-8), taking game one 8-2 before dropping the late game 8-7.

Eliana Gottlieb recorded her fourth home run of the season with a two-run shot in game one. Her game one home run marked back-to-back home runs for the California native.

Gracyn Tucker slammed her 11 th home run of the season in game one as well in the top of the fourth.

home run of the season in game one as well in the top of the fourth. Sophia Voyles started her 18 th game of the season in the circle and threw eight strikeouts across 7.0 innings for her fourth ACC win of the season.

game of the season in the circle and threw eight strikeouts across 7.0 innings for her fourth ACC win of the season. Voyles threw her fifth complete game to earn her 11 th win of the 2025 season.

win of the 2025 season. Game two saw both Addison Leschber and Alyssa Willer hit their sixth home runs of the season respectively.

Sydnie Watts made her 12 th start of the season in game two while Kinsey Norton made her 23th appearance of the season and Makayla Coffield made her 19 th appearance of the season doing the same.

start of the season in game two while Kinsey Norton made her 23th appearance of the season and Makayla Coffield made her 19 appearance of the season doing the same. Watts recorded three strikeouts in her 3.1 innings pitched while Coffield earned one in her 2.0 innings pitched.

After Saturday’s contests, both Tucker and Willer sit with five home runs against AC opponents.

Game one saw both Gottlieb and Tucker collect three RBI, bringing Tucker to nine multi-RBI games this season and Gottlieb to five.

Game two saw Leschber record three RBI, bringing her to eight multi-RBI games, and Willer record two RBI, bringing her to six multi-RBI games this season.

Tech tied its season high for at bats against a conference opponent with 32 at bats, previously set in game two against Pitt (March 22).

Leschber holds Tech’s longest active hitting streak after recording at least one hit in each of Tech’s last six games. The first baseman is one game short of tying her longest hitting streak of the season.

Tech’s last 10 contests have seen Leschber lead the Yellow Jackets with a combined 10 runs, 15 hits, two home runs, eight RBI, and 25 total bases good for a .517 batting average, .862 slugging percentage, and .588 on base percentage.

The Jackets have recorded double digit hits in each of their last three games after recording 10 hits in each of Saturday’s games and 15 hits earlier this week against Jacksonville State.

Game One

Tech began game one with four runs on four hits for an early lead. A single from lead off hitter, Vukadinovich got the Jackets on base before her stolen base put her in scoring position. Gottlieb’s double to left center gave Tech its first run of the day.

Gottlieb was sent running home shortly after with a single to left field by Tucker, who joined Gottlieb at home off a single by Hunter to give the Jackets a four-run lead in the first inning.

The right fielder increased Tech’s lead to six runs in the top of the second after slamming a two-run homer over the left center field wall.

UNC was able to get on the board in the bottom of the third with a single sent to left field.

Tucker retained Tech’s cushion with a two-run home run over right center which made the game 8-1 in favor of the visiting Yellow Jackets.

The Tar Heels brought the game back within six runs with a solo home run over left center field but would be held to two runs through the final inning.

Game Two

North Carolina struck first in game two as a single up the middle advanced one Tar Heel home from second in the bottom of the first inning.

Willer gave Tech the lead in the top of the second with a home run over left center to drive in two runs.

After a scoreless third inning for both teams, Tech stacked another five runs on five hits to make it a 7-1 game. Singles from Emma Simon and Reese Hunter scored Grace Connelly and Willer before Leschber slammed a three-run homer over left center.

The Tar Heels responded in the bottom half of the inning with five runs on three hits and one Yellow Jacket error to bring the game within one run.

Norton relieved Watts in the fourth inning after the freshman faced two batters before North Carolina scored its four runs.

Despite getting the bases loaded, the Yellow Jackets tallied no runs in the top half of the fifth before holding the Tar Heels at six runs. Coffield took the circle in the fifth inning and helped Tech retain its one-run lead going into the final two innings.

The Tar Heels took the lead in the final half inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will wrap up the series against North Carolina on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch. The final game is set to be streamed on ESPN2.

