Jackets Split in Dual Meet at South Carolina

THE FLATS – In an impressive battle, Georgia Tech swimming and diving used 13 gold medals from seven Jackets to split on the road against South Carolina on Saturday morning.

The men’s team won in a barn-burner 157-143, while the women’s team dropped a 197-103 decision.

“I’m proud of the way our teams fought against a really good SEC team today,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “I’m particularly thrilled that all of our first-place finishers won multiple events on the day. Cami, Emily, Dylan, Caio, Albert, Kyle and Christian did an excellent job leading us today as we fought together in a tough neck-and-neck battle. This is just another step as we continue to prepare for championships season next month.”

For the women’s team, diver Camryn Hidalgo led things off for the Yellow Jackets by sweeping the 1- and 3-meter, winning with scores of 289.28 and 298.83, respectively. Then in the pool, Emily Ilgenfritz continued her terrific senior campaign by winning the 1000 (10:08.89) and 500 free (4:57.26) events.

The men’s team took home eight gold medals between four swimmers. Freshman Dylan Scott put in his second-straight impressive week, touching the wall first in the 1000 free (9:20.03) and 500 free (4:29.40). Kyle Barone also gutted out two huge wins in the 100 back (48.89) and 200 back (1:48.30), while Christian Ferraro also secured the top spot in the 100 and 200 fly events – 48.78 and 1:48.09, respectively.

Caio Pumputis continued his hot streak, winning the 200 free and 200 IM events handedly. Pumputis touched the wall first in the 200 free with a time of 1:36.85 before winning the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.59. Getting it done and taking gold in the 100 free was Albert Zhi, who turned in a time of 45.54.

The men’s team came together in to edge out a terrific road win by winning the final event of the day – the 400 free relay. The team of Ferraro, Zhi, Darren Lim and Pumputis took the crown and cemented the victory with a time of 2:58.67.

Men’s Highlights

The Yellow Jackets started the day strong by finishing second in the 200 medley relay as the team of Barone, Pumputis, Ferraro and Lim swam a 1:29.74. Also finishing second early for Tech was freshman Ruben Lechuga who scored a 311.55 on the 1-meter. He would also dive to a score of 383.43 in the 3-meter.

Then, completing the 1-2 finish in the 1000 free was senior Joonas Koski (9:30.50) who would also finish on Scott’s heels for second in the 500 free with a 4:30.46. Clay Hering then touched second in the 200 fly (1:48.68) before Tanner Doan finished second in the 200 breast with a 2:04.83. Lim would also complete another 1-2 finish, this time in the 100 free right on Zhi’s heels with a time of 45.62.

Hering would also go on to finish third in the 100 fly (49.58) as teammate Tim Slanschek finished third in the 200 fly (1:50.50). Then in the 100 back, Austin Daniel swam to a 51.23, which was good enough for third, before Zhi touched third with a time of 56.22 in the 100 breast.

A host of Jackets scored from fourth place to help Tech get the win. Freshman Jackson Harvin finished fourth in two events, scoring for Tech in the 200 free (1:40.26) and the 200 IM (1:53.82). Then in the 200 back, freshman AJ Carroll swam a 1:53.85 for fourth, while Tanner Doan finished fourth in the 100 breast (57.24).

Rounding out the day for the men’s team was Brennan Day, who touched the wall fourth in the 200 breast with a time of 2:07.11.

Women’s Highlights

Completing the 1-2 with teammate Ilgenfritz in the distance events was Morgan Johnson, who swam a 10:14.05 in the 1000 free and a 4:59.41 in the 500 free. The Jackets were also just a blink away from taking gold in the 200 free as Brooke Switzer touched second in the 200 free at 1:51.45, the 200 fly as McKenzie Campbell swam a 2:02.26 and the 200 IM as Catriona MacGregor turned in a 2:04.94.

Then in the 400 free relay, Georgia Tech finished third as the team of Ilgenfrtiz, Kyrsten Davis, Switzer and Amanda Hoejberg recorded a time of 3:28.70.

Allie Paschal and Kristen Hepler both took home points in multiple events on the day. Paschal placed third in the 100 back (56.27) and 200 back (2:02.82), while Hepler touched third in the 200 breast (1:18.23) before doing the same in the 200 IM (2:06.16).

Davis was also able to score with a fourth-place finish (1:51.83) in the 200 free, before Caroline Lee touched fourth in the 100 back with a time of 56.48. The Jackets were also kept in it as MacGregor finished fourth in the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.68 before freshman Switzer did the same in the 500 free at 5:03.25.

Rounding out the day for the women’s team was Campbell, who, in addition to her 200 fly performance, was also able to finish fourth in the 100 fly, swimming a 56.87.

