Jackets Split Day One of Home Finale

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive splits day one of their home finale.

The men dominated Friday’s match with a total of 187 points, to South Carolina’s 113 points.

Tech had multiple athletes earn wins throughout the 32-event meet. On the men’s side, Mert Kilavuz found success in the 1650 Y Free (14:44.15) and 500 Free (4:25.58), Leandro Odorici also had success for the Jackets in the 100 Free (43.62) and the 50 Free (19.82). The men also claimed several first-place finishes from Berke Saka (200 IM), Joao Caballero (100 Y Breast), and Stephen Jones (100 Y Fly).

The Jacket’s also swept the podium in two events. Saka, Nils Bognar, and Chris Richardson swept the men’s 200 Back. Batur Unlu, Ricky Balduccini, and Vitor Sega found success in the 200 Free.

Max Fowler had yet another dominating performance, securing first-place finishes in both the men’s 1-meter (407.25) and 3-meter dive (414.90).

Despite the end results of the meet, the women had an impressive day with multiple top performances.

Sophie Murphy finished the day with a first-place time of 1:46.51 in the 200 Free and 49.29 in the 100 Free. Sabyne Brisson and Anna Hadijiloizou also had first place finishes in their respective events.

Elizabeth Powley had success today with first place dives in the women’s 1-meter (282.45) and 3-meter dive (304.80).

Through 36 events, the women finished with a total of 131 points, behind South Carolina’s 169 points.

The Jackets swept the 200 relay. Relay Team A (Vivien Rothwell, Clarissa Sabin, Lindsey Merk, and Hadjiloizou) finished the day with a time of 1:39.66 for the women. Relay Team A (Saka, Caballero, Odorici, and David Gapinski) finished with a time of 1:25.47.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech swimming and diving will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 27 as they honor their seniors before their tri-meet against Carson Newman and ECU.

