Jackets Slug Past Marshall, 11-6

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (6-1) got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon, scoring runs in all but two innings to defeat Marshall (1-6), 11-6 inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jacket offense was bolstered by a pair of home runs off freshmen bats with Alex Hernandez (2nd of the season) and Drew Rogers (1st of the season) each launching long balls while senior RHP Mason Patel threw three more scoreless innings out of the bullpen to collect his second win of the week.

Tech got out to a four-run lead after three innings thanks to a tightrope act from starter Riley Stanford and a two-run blast from Hernandez. The steady barrage of offense continued inning after inning with the Jackets scoring at least one run in every inning except for the first and the seventh. After Marshall closed the gap to 4-3 following a three-run top of the fourth, Tech responded with a double from Drew Burress to score Carson Kerce (5-3 after 5). Patel entered the game to start the fifth and, just as he did earlier this week at Georgia Southern, quieted the bats, pitching 3.0 scoreless while the offense piled on. Tech would score four runs in the fifth thanks to the three-run shot from Rogers and a SAC fly from Parker Brosius and add on two more runs off an RBI from Vahn Lackey and another SAC fly, this time from Tyler Neises. Ryan Johnson made his collegiate debut in the ninth inning, securing the final two outs via strikeout to secure the Sunday afternoon win.