Jackets Sign 5-Star Tennis Prospect

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon announced Rosie Garcia Gross has signed a grant-in-aid with the Yellow Jackets. Gross will be eligible for the 2019-20 season.

“I am very excited to welcome Rosie to the Yellow Jacket family,” said Harmon. “She is a top-level player that will make a tremendous impact on our program. She has had a lot of success in juniors, and we look forward to welcoming her to The Flats this fall.”

Rated a 5-star recruit by Tennis Recruiting Network, Gross attended the West Rock Tennis Academy in New York. In addition, Gross was ranked as high as the No. 9 overall prospect by TennisRecruiting.net and No. 57 in the USTA Girls 18 rankings.

Gross has had success on the junior circuit, winning the South Carolina ITF Juniors doubles title last October and the singles crown earlier in 2018 at the USTA National Level 3 event in May. Gross also captured the doubles title and was runner-up in singles at the USTA National Level 2 tournament the same month.

