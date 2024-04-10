Jackets Shutout Alabama St, 9-0

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-16, 9-6 ACC) took care of business on Wednesday, breezing past Alabama State (18-23, 8-7 SWAC) in five innings, 9-0. The Yellow Jackets scored all nine runs in the bottom of the fourth as Chandler Dennis pitched six strikeout shutout in a dominant display.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

With this win, Georgia Tech has matched its total wins from last season (26) with 11 games remaining on the schedule.

The win improves GT’s home record to 18-5, tied for the second most home wins in a single season under Coach Morales.

This marks the second mercy-rule shutout win of the season after defeating Pitt, 8-0, in five innings earlier this year.

Tech scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth, the first nine run inning since 2019.

The Jackets hit two home runs today, bringing the season total to 74, the fifth most in a single season in program history and just one shy of tying the 2006 season for 4 th .

. Georgia Tech turned its ACC leading 22 nd double play of the year in the second inning when Mallorie Black caught a bunt attempt and fired to Domingue at first to catch the runner before she could get back to the bag.

Tech's 22 double plays are the fifth-most in a season in program history.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Jayden Gailey set a new career best with three RBI after she hit not one but two doubles in the fourth inning.

Gailey has now recorded an RBI in five straight games, the longest streak by any Yellow Jacket this season.

The Lavonia, Ga. native has now doubled in three straight games for the first time in her career, her two doubles today were also a career best.

Reese Hunter extended her career-best hitting streak to six games with a double in the fourth.

Hunter now boasts 17 RBI this season, including five RBI in her hitting streak.

Sara Beth Allen unleashed her career-best 14 th home run of the season, a three-run HR in the fourth inning.

home run of the season, a three-run HR in the fourth inning. Allen has now hit a home run in four of her last five at bats.

Allen becomes the seventh Yellow Jacket to set a new career-high for home runs in a season this year.

She moves into sole possession of the third-most home runs in the ACC.

Tiffany Domingue connected for her ninth HR of the year one batter later, a two-run homer to left field.

Domingue now has 42 RBI this year and 185 over her career, the 17th most among all active players in Division I.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Chandler Dennis made her 50 th start as a Yellow Jacket, pitching a complete game shutout with six strikeouts.

The six strikeouts tied Dennis' season-best, a mark she also hit earlier in the year against Mercer.

This was Dennis’ fifth shutout and 13 th complete game.

complete game. Dennis got the victory, her sixth of the year and 35th of her career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Chandler made quick work of Alabama State in the opening frame, working around a leadoff single to keep the Hornets off the board. She worked around two singles to lead off the second as well, getting a double play and a strikeout before settling in with a 1-2-3 third inning. She pounded the zone in the fourth, throwing 10 pitches, all strikes, to retire ASU, before closing out the game with two more strikeouts in the fifth.

A bit of an expanded strike zone forced the Jacket hitters to change their approach at the plate. Once the adjustment was made, there was no stopping them. The fourth inning started with a line drive double off the wall in center field from Madison Dobbins. She would come around to score after Gailey sent a double into the gap. Hunter made it three-straight doubles next, sending the ball down the left field line to bring home Gailey. Jin Sileo walked on four pitches, putting runners on first and second for Allen, who reached into the other batter’s box to muscle a pitch over the wall down the line in left and put GT in front, 5-0. Mallorie Black singled next. She would trot home after Domingue launched a two-run home run to clear the bases once again and put the Jackets in front, 7-0. Edgmon singled to center to turn the lineup over to Dobbins again. Dobbins notched her second hit of the inning to put runners on the corners for Gailey, who answered with her second double of the inning, adding two more runs as Tech hung nine runs on the board in one inning for the first time since 2019.

UP NEXT

The Jackets return to ACC play with a three-game series against Louisville (23-16, 4-8 ACC) beginning Friday at 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit ramblinwreck.com

