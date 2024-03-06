Jackets Shut Out by Huskies

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was held uncharacteristically cold offensively on Wednesday night, falling 7-0 to Northeastern at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (7-4) were held to just five hits and 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The Huskies (6-3) got a fine start out of RHP Jake Gigliotti (1-0), holding Tech to just three hits despite four walks over the first five innings.

Northeastern was able to scratch across four runs (just two earned) in the first three innings against Tech starter RHP Carson Ballard (1-1), before he pitched a clean fourth. Freshman RHP Michal Kovala then worked a clean fifth before a two-run homer and RBI double in the sixth created the seven-run deficit.

Tech then turned to RHP Riley Stanford, RHP Terry Busse, RHP Caden Gaudette and RHP Jackson Gaspard the rest of the way to keep the deficit at 7-0. Stanford and Gaudette looked especially strong, combining for 3.0 innings of two-hit scoreless work.

At the plate, Mike Becchetti had two of the Jackets’ hits on the night, while Cam Jones, Trey Yunger and Matthew Ellis pitched in the other three.

The Huskies were led by Tyler MacGregor, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI.

Georgia Tech remains home as part of its five-game homestand with a four-game series against Youngstown State on March 8-10. First pitch on Friday is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

