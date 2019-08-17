Jackets Show Out at Gold/White Scrimmage

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball gave fans a first look at the 2019 squad on Saturday at the annual Gold/White scrimmage.

Coached by assistants Arielle Wilson and Claudio Pinheiro, the Jackets swapped rosters for each set, playing out all five. Four freshmen made their debuts in O’Keefe, Julia Bergmann, Paola Laborda, Erin Moss and Grace McIntosh.

White took the first two sets by a score of 25-22 in both sets for the 2-0 lead. A block from Moss and sophomore Matti McKissock inverted that score in favor of Gold to take the third set, bringing the overall tally to 2-1. Gold evened the score with a 25-18 win of the fourth set before White came out of the fifth with a 15-8 win.

Sophomore Mariana Brambilla tallied a match-leading 17 kills on the day, followed by junior Dominique Washington with 16.

Bergmann and Washington both recorded double-doubles, Bergmann with 12 kills and a match-leading 15 digs. Bergmann also added two solo blocks to her stat line for an impressive showing from the freshman.

The Jackets open their season on Friday, Aug. 30 against Long Beach State at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium for the Georgia Tech Invitational. Tech will play a total of 14 matches at O’Keefe this season and all 14 will be broadcast on RSN, ACC Network or ACC Network Extra.

