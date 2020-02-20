Jackets Set to Take on Tennessee and Miami

Watch Live | Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will be back on the court twice this weekend as the Jackets (6-2, 0-0 ACC) head to Knoxville to take on No. 10 Tennessee (10-1, 0-0 SEC) on Friday at 4 p.m. (EST) and are set to return to The Flats on Sunday at noon to face their first ACC opponents of the year in Miami (7-2, 0-0 ACC).

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a three match weekend sweep against Georgia State, Auburn and The Citadel. Tech won every singles matchup against the Panthers and Bulldogs, having only dropped one match to the Tigers on court five.

Since then a week of training has been the focus for the Jackets. Tech freshman Andres Martin jumped up ten spots in the individual rankings as he was ranked in the No. 65 spot in the latest batch of ITA Division I National Singles Rankings released on Tuesday. Fellow freshman Marcus McDaniel had a great showing last time out as well as he did not surrender a single set during the three match weekend.

Georgia Tech is 5-1 on the season at home, with Friday afternoon’s battle against Tennessee looking to be a huge road test before entering ACC play. The Volunteers were also represented in the latest singles rankings as junior Adam Walton was ranked in the No. 23 spot. The Vols duo of junior Andrew Rogers and graduate senior Giles Hussey are currently ranked as the No. 52 doubles pairing in the latest ITA rankings.

Miami will open up ACC play on the road at Clemson (6-2, 0-0 ACC) on Friday evening before heading to The Flats on Sunday to serve as Tech’s ACC opener at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Hurricanes roster also sports a player ranked in the latest ITA singles rankings, as junior Adria Soriano Barrera came in at the No. 41 spot. Miami was strongly represented in the ITA Doubles Rankings with the duo of sophomore Franco Aubone and junior Benjamin Hannestad ranked at No. 15; the pairing of Barrera and sophomore Francisco Bastias were rated as the No. 53 overall doubles team.

Sunday’s matchup against the Hurricanes will also be Youth and Junior Jackets Day. We are inviting youth tennis clubs from in and around the Atlanta area to join us for an afternoon with the Jackets. There will be free Krispy Kreme donuts for fans, as well as a poster making station for kids.

Parking for the match on Sunday will be available on Fowler Street and/or Family Housing.

