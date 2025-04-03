Jackets Set to Resume ACC Play at Mewborn Against the Orange

THE FLATS – Following its sixth sweep of the season against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Georgia Tech softball (22-14, 7-5 ACC) resumes conference play against the Syracuse Orange (21-13, 2-10 ACC) April 4-6 at Mewborn Field.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (22-14, 7-5 ACC) vs. Syracuse (21-13, 2-10 ACC); Tech leads the series 12-7

– Friday, April 4 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

– Saturday, April 5 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

– Sunday, April 6 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

TV

All of Tech’s games this week are set to be streamed, with Friday’s game being available to watch on ACCNX and the two weekend games being available on ACCN.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in both the E65 McCamish lot as well as the E66 Family Housing parking deck for all contests this week. All parking will be available two hours prior to the first pitch for each contest.

PROMOTIONS

Tech softball has a number of promotional events going on this week starting with a softball flag giveaway on Friday to kick off the Syracuse series, with the first 250 fans getting a city of Atlanta inspired Georgia Tech softball flag. Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and hygiene products to GT softball’s game against Syracuse on April 4th. This food drive is an opportunity for the GT Community to participate in 404 Day (Atlanta Day)! For more information about 404 Day, click here.

Saturday the first 200 students will be able to collect a GT bucket hat while all fans attendance can participate in Signature Saturday postgame. Sunday Tech softball will dedicate their game to Pediatric awareness before opening Mewborn Field for kids run the bases.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets most recently walked away with a 1-0 midweek win against Georgia Southern which featured a pair of hits, and one run scored from Paige Vukadinovich while three Jackets spent time in the circle.

Vukadinovich’s two hits tied her with Eliana Gottlieb for the most multi-hit games this season (eight).

In her 10 th start of the season on Tuesday, freshman Sydnie Watts tied her career high for strikeouts (6) and surrendered no runs across 4.2 innings pitched.

start of the season on Tuesday, freshman Sydnie Watts tied her career high for strikeouts (6) and surrendered no runs across 4.2 innings pitched. Makayla Coffield and Sophia Voyles appeared in relief on Tuesday with Coffield pitching 1.2 innings and Voyles pitching 0.2.

The three pitchers were able to help Tech not only record its sixth shutout of the season but also worked together to earn the first combined shutout of the season.

Coffield was credited with Tuesday’s win, advancing her to 7-3 on the season, making her the second most winning pitcher for Tech behind Voyles (9-4).

Voyles leads the pitching staff with a 2.11 ERA, 15 starts, 21 total appearances, four complete games, four shutouts, 79.2 innings pitched, and 95 strikeouts. She most recently earned her second ACC weekly award on Tuesday afternoon following her four game appearances last week.

The senior’s 2.11 ERA is fifth in the ACC while also holding more wins and innings pitched than the four players above her. Voyles is also ranked second in the ACC in batters struck out (95), fourth for opposed batting average (.200), and fifth for batters struck out looking (22).

Freshman Alyssa Willer leads Tech’s offensive percentages with a .373 batting average, .672 slugging percentage, .511 on base percentage.

Gracyn Tucker leads the Jackets in runs scored (27), hits (35), RBI (35), home runs (10), and total bases (70). The sophomore is ranked fifth in the ACC for homeruns.

Freshman Emma Simon finds herself in the ACC rankings, coming in at seventh for sacrificed bunts (5). Simon has started all of Tech’s 36 games so far this season as the short stop.

Tech leads the overall series against Syracuse, 12-7, featuring an 8-4 record at Mewborn Field.

The Jackets last loss to the Orange on home turf was back in the 2017 season (7-5 in eight innings).

Last season, Tech dropped the series against Syracuse after taking game one (5-2) with the game two loss snapping an eight-game win streak against the Orange.

Full Steam Ahead

