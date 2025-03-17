Georgia Tech Holding 404 Weekend Food Drive

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s baseball and softball programs will be holding a food drive as a part of Georgia Tech Athletics’ 404 Day community initiative. Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and hygiene products to GT baseball’s game against Clemson on March 30 th and GT softball’s game against Syracuse on April 4 th .

All proceeds help support Urban Recipe, whose mission is to promote food security and dignity through intentionally designed community-driven food cooperatives that prioritize equitable food access, relationship building, and participation in decision-making.

Tickets to baseball’s game vs. Clemson are available HERE

Tickets to softball’s game vs. Syracuse are available HERE

This food drive is an opportunity for the GT Community to participate in 404 Day (Atlanta Day)! Atlanta’s colleges and universities will come together with the Atlanta Beltline Partnership for a collaborative outreach project on Sunday, April 6, at Washington Park focusing on health & fitness, food insecurity, and park beautification.

Full Steam Ahead

