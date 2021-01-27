Jackets Set to Host Kennesaw State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will play host to Kennesaw State on Jan. 28 in a doubleheader at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets will open up dual match play for the 2021 season against the Owls with matches slotted for 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech leads the series versus Kennesaw State 3-0, with the last victory coming during the 2019 campaign.

At Tech’s season opening weekend at the MLK Invitational Tournament the Jackets picked up two wins over top-20 ranked opponents in doubles, going 9-4 in doubles throughout the weekend. To cap-off the Invite Andres Martin, ranked No. 59 in singles, beat No. 9 Trent Bryde, 6-2, 6-4, in a dominant defense of court one. The doubles pairing of Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher were also named doubles tournament winners for the second consecutive year.

All matches this year are closed to the general public. All outdoor tennis matches this season will be open for a limited number of students. Indoor matches will be closed. Follow @GT_MTEN and @GT_WTEN for updates on where matches are being played.

