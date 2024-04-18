Jackets Set to Host Georgia Tech Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field returns to the Flats this weekend as the program prepares to host its second home meet of the outdoor season. The Georgia Tech Invite will take place on Friday, April 19 and continue Saturday, April 20.

Competition on Friday will now begin at 10:00 a.m. with the men’s and women’s hammer throw. Saturday, competition will resume starting with the men’s triple jump at 11:00 a.m.

Prior to the first running event Saturday, the team will recognize the 17 members of its 2024 senior class at 12:30 p.m. The senior class includes Chloe Davis, Abbey Green, Helena Lindsay, Camille Trotman, Lydia Troupe, Anna Witherspoon, Tacari Demery, Leif Andersen, Mac Bloodworth, Jackson Borden, Harrison Fultz, Jeremiah LaDuca, Cole Miller, Jameson Miller, Nick Nyman, Jack Voss and John Watkins.

Tech kicked off the outdoor season hosting the Yellow Jacket Invite back in March. Seniors Troupe and J. Miller recorded first place performances in their respective events

In the most recent USTFCCCA South Region rankings, the women’s team is No. 16 and the men are No. 17. Tech has five Jackets ranked in the top 50 for their respective events.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech track and field, follow us on X (@gt_trackNfield), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_trackNfield) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com