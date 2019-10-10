Jackets Set to Host Georgia Tech Invitational

Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis continues its fall season this weekend, hosting the Georgia Tech Invitational, from Oct. 12-14 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The Jackets will compete in singles and doubles in a field with Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi St., South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The players will be split into three singles compass draws with 16 players each, and three doubles compass draws with eight teams each.

Schedule of Play:

Saturday: First round of doubles, Doubles semifinals, First round of singles

Sunday: Singles quarterfinals, Singles semifinals

Monday: Doubles Final, Singles Final

Play at the Georgia Tech Invitational will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday and Monday, and draws will be announced prior to each day of competition.

