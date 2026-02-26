Jackets Set Season-Best DMR Times on ACC Indoor Day 1

BOSTON – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams set three season-best times on the opening day of the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

The women’s distance medley squad led its section early as Lottie Chappell ran the first 1200m at 3:25.26 before Sarah Noel completed her 400m leg at 56.84. The Jackets kept building as Gracie Marston ran her two laps at 2:08.54 before Claire Shelton anchored the final 1600m and crossed the line at 11:19.08.

This marked the fastest time for the women all season as Chappell and Marston both ran the fastest legs of their competitors in the heat. The men’s relay team found similar success, setting the fastest time of the season at 9:48.51. Taylor Wade ran the fastest final leg of any of the four teams in their heat as Billy Carlton, Aaron Jones, and Kamren Kennedy completed the crew.

Tahir Hines opened the Tech run at the championships with his weight throw event. He registered 19.11m on his first throw before recording a 19.12m throw on his third and final attempt. Two of his three attempts cleared 19 meters as he placed 14th overall.

Matt Castronuovo made his ACC indoor championships debut as a wild card entry for the 5000m race. He finished at 14:24.30, overtaking his previous best by seven seconds and set the team season best to finish 30th overall. Omar Arnaout was tasked with the 1.98m high jump but couldn’t clear the first mark after three attempts.

The Jackets will have a full plate of running and field events on Day 2 of the championships. Aseye Srigboh and Kendall Ward will compete in the women’s high jump at 1 p.m. before the runners compete in eight different events beginning at 3:15 p.m.

