Jackets Set for Tilt at Clemson Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball closes this two-game road swing with a trip to Clemson on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets and Tigers are set to tip at 7 p.m. inside Littlejohn Coliseum on the ACC Network Extra.

Tech (4-3, 2-2 ACC) looks to get back to winnings ways and snap a two-game skid on Thursday. Most recently, the Jackets dropped a close 69-67 decision in its second trip to South Bend despite Kierra Fletcher posting a game-high 19 points. Four Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures on the season paced by Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s 16.3 points per game average. Lorela Cubaj is averaging a double-double on the season behind 14.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Clemson (8-2, 3-2 ACC) has split the last four games, most recently dropping an 80-71 decision at Miami. The Tigers are a perfect 6-0 at home this season, including a 2-0 ACC home ledger. Delicia Washington leads Clemson offensively, averaging 13.9 points per game. Gabby Elliottt follows closely, averaging 13.6 points and a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Clemson are meeting for the 87th time on the hardwood on Thursday. Clemson narrowly leads the all-time series, 45-41. The Jackets, however, have taken three-straight wins over the Tigers and 12 of the past 14.

