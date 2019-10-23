Jackets Set for ITA Southeast Regional Championships

Live Results | Qualifying Draw Singles | Main Draw Singles | Main Draw Doubles

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis continues its fall season with the ITA Southeast Regional Championships, from Oct. 24-28 in Gainesville, Fla.

Qualifying singles begins Thursday, Oct. 24, while main draw doubles and singles will kick off on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Jackets will send five to the singles main draw – senior Chris Yun, sophomore Pablo Schelcher, and freshmen Andres Martin, Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra – while junior Brandon Freestone will begin in the qualifying draw.

Tech will also have three teams competing in the doubles main draw – Martin/Chopra, Schelcher/McDaniel and Freestone/Yun.

Regional doubles champions and regional singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, Nov. 6-10, at Newport Beach Tennis Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

