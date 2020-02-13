Jackets Set for Busy Three Meet Weekend

Tiger Paw Invite Live Results | Tiger Paw Invite Heat Sheets | Iowa State Classic Live Results | Iowa State Classic Heat Sheets | Music City Challenge Live Results | Music City Challenge Heat Sheets

The Flats – The Georgia Tech track & field program will compete at three meets this weekend, with event groups headed to the Tiger Paw Invitational hosted by Clemson, the Iowa State Classic hosted by Iowa State and the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt on Friday and Saturday.

The Iowa State Classic will be streamed live by FloTrack’s subscription-based service FloPro. There will be no live video from Clemson and Vanderbilt. Live results will be available for all three meets; links for those can be found on the Yellow Jackets track & field schedule.

Heading into the weekend across the men’s and women’s disciplines Georgia Tech ranks in the top-five in the ACC in eight events. The women’s team was ranked in the top-25 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Event Squad Rankings in four categories.

TIGER PAW INVITATIONAL

Tech will be competing in Clemson for the fourth time this indoor season. The multis/jumps squad will kick the weekend off with the women’s long jump at 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, with the sprints/hurdles crew representing the Jackets starting with the 60m hurdles at noon as well. Saturday’s action starts at 11:00 a.m. (EST) with the women’s shot put, women’s high jump and men’s pole vault. Additional meet information can be found here.

IOWA STATE CLASSIC

The Jackets will face some of the nation’s top student-athletes in Ames. Over the past six years, the Classic has combined for 126 qualifying times/marks for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Iowa State Classic has historically been a late season haven for distance running; Tech will toe the line in the men’s and women’s 3000m, 5000m and mile events starting at 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday. Additional meet information can be found here.

MUSIC CITY CHALLENGE

This will be the second time during this year’s indoor season that the Jackets make their way to Nashville, having previously competed at the Vanderbilt Invitational in mid-January. The men’s and women’s distance and sprints teams will travel to The Volunteer State to compete in a variety of events including the 3000m and 5000m runs, as well as the 400m and 800m dashes starting with the women’s 5000m at 9:30 p.m. (EST) on Friday night. Additional meet information can be found here.

This weekend will be the Yellow Jackets last chance to get some experience and potential qualifying marks during the indoor regular season before heading to South Bend, Ind., at the end of the month for ACC Championships on Feb. 27-29.

