Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Jackets Set for All-Star Games

Share

THE FLATS – Three of Georgia Tech’s top professional football prospects – defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (Salisbury, N.C./West Rowan H.S.), offensive lineman Jordan Williams (Gainesville, Ga./Gainesville H.S.) and tight end Jackson Hawes (Salt Lake City, Utah/Highland H.S.) – are set to play in college football’s most prestigious all-star games this weekend. Biggers and Williams will take the field in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl (8 p.m. ET, Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium) and Hawes will play in Saturday’s Senior Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET – Mobile, Ala. – Hancock Whitney Stadium).

Both games have given the Yellow Jackets’ trio the opportunity to meet with and practice in front of scouts, front-office personnel and coaches from all 32 National Football League teams throughout this week.

Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, racked up 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games over his four years at Tech, including 26-straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He will play for the East team in Thursday’s Shrine Bowl.

Williams, a 6-foot-6, 315-pounder that played both guard and tackle over the course of his five seasons as a Jacket. He is Georgia Tech’s all-time leader with 53 career starts and has been an integral cog in helping pave the way for Tech to rank among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (12th in 2023, 32nd in 2024) and the top 15 in fewest sacks allowed (15th in 2023, third in 2024) each of the last two seasons. He joins Biggers on the Shrine Bowl’s East squad, which is coached by Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

Hawes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end, caught 51 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, which began with three seasons at Yale (2021-23) before he transferred to Georgia Tech for his fourth and final season in 2024. In addition to his pass-catching ability, he is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the nation, and played a big role in the Jackets’ success running the ball and protecting the passer last season. He is on the American roster for Saturday’s Senior Bowl, which is coached by Cleveland Browns assistant head coach Bubba Ventrone.

The East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl will both be televised live on NFL Network.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Freer Named Academic All-America

Long snapper, Ph.D. student becomes Georgia Tech’s first academic All-American since 2007

Freer Named Academic All-America
Football Georgia Tech’s Full 2025 Schedule Unveiled

Dates set for Yellow Jackets’ full 12-game regular-season slate

Georgia Tech’s Full 2025 Schedule Unveiled
Football Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Keeping with the #ProJackets still in the hunt for the Super Bowl

Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets