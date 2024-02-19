Jackets Set for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams are set to compete at the 2024 ACC Championships from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 24 in Greensboro, N.C. The meet will take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The ACC Championships will begin on Tuesday with diving preliminaries and finals for two relay events.

Day-to-Day Schedule of Events:

Tuesday (Prelims at 10:00 a.m., Finals at 5:30 p.m.)

Men’s 1M Diving ,Women’s 3M Diving, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay

Wednesday (Prelims at 9:30 a.m., Finals at 5:30 p.m.)

500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Women’s 1M Diving, 200 Free Relay

Thursday (Prelims at 9:30 a.m., Finals at 5:30 p.m.)

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3M Diving

Friday (Prelims at 9:30 a.m., Finals at 5:30 p.m.)

200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving

Saturday (Prelims at 9:30 a.m., Finals at 2:15 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.)

200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform Diving, 1650 Free, 400 Free Relay

At the 2023 ACC Championships, Tech had several athletes achieve performances worthy of All-ACC recognition. Senior, Batur Ünlü won silver in the men’s 500 free and the men’s 200 free, Junior Mert Kilavuz placed second in the men’s 1650 free.

Heading into the championships, the men’s team currently ranks at No. 24 on the most recent CSCAA Division I poll. Four ACC programs are ranked nationally in both the men’s and women’s polls; No. 3 NC State, No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 14 Louisville, and No. 20 Virginia. Florida State’s men’s team is ranked 16th and Notre Dame’s men’s team is ranked 111th. The women’s teams include No. 1 Virginia, No. 9 Louisville, No. 10 NC State, and No. 18 North Carolina. Duke and Virginia Tech are ranked at No. 19 and No. 20 in the nation.

