Jackets Secure Dramatic Opening Day Win

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (1-0) got its 2025 season started off right, defeating Old Dominion (0-1) by a finals score of 3-2 on Friday afternoon inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Senior pitcher Jaylen Paden worked the Jackets out of a two-on nobody out jam in the top of the eighth before sophomore Drew Burress scampered home on a groundball in the infield to put Tech in front in the bottom of the eighth, allowing Paden to slam the door with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for the opening day victory.

In the top of the eighth inning, Old Dominion tied the score at 2-2, after its first three hitters reached base. With runners on second and third and nobody out, Tech turned to Paden, playing in his first game since 2023 after missing all of the 2024 season recovering from an injury. Paden proceeded to strike out the first batter he faced before Carson Kerce made a great defensive play to backhand a hard-hit grounder and fire home for the second out, before Paden powered a fastball past the ODU hitter, on a full-count, to get Tech out of the jam and maintain the tie headed into the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Burress and Kent Schmidt both drew walks and were bunted over to second and third on a sacrifice from Brosius. From there, a grounder up the middle from Nathan Waugh was all Burress needed to rush to the plate and dive head first to beat the tag and put GT back in front, 3-2. With the lead intact, Paden returned for the ninth, striking out the first two batters of the inning before inducing a game-ending flyout to Burress in center field.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech improves to 27-5 on opening day under Coach Danny Hall and have won 13 straight opening day games dating back to the 2012 season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Senior DH Nathan Waugh extended his on-base streak to 43 games with a walk today. He reached base in all 38 games last season, playing for Cornell. Waugh has successfully reached base in every game he’s played in since April 29, 2023.

got his GT career started in style with a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was his first as a Yellow Jacket and the third of his career after transferring from Georgia Southern over the offseason. Sophomore third baseman Carson Kerce delivered his 26 th career RBI and first of the year on a sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning to bring home freshman Alex Hernandez , who had reached base with a leadoff double off the wall – it was Hernandez ’ first collegiate hit and first collegiate run scored.

