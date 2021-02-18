Jackets Roll Past Florida State, 62-48

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech completed the regular season sweep of Florida State Thursday night, taking home a 62-48 victory in the Donald L. Tucker Center. Three Yellow Jackets finished in double figures paced by Lorela Cubaj and Nerea Hermosa, moving Tech to 13-5 overall and 11-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Cubaj scored six straight points in the second quarter as Tech shot 66.7 percent (6-9) in the frame to hold the lead at halftime, 30-22. Cubaj led all scorers at intermission, posting 10 points in the first half, while Florida State was limited to a 29.4 percent shooting effort in the first 20 minutes, including a 17.6 (3-17) showing the second quarter. FSU scored nine of its 22 first-half points on second chances, outrebounding the Jackets 24-14 in the first half, including a 12-3 offensive rebound edge.

The Jackets came out in the third quarter posting a 16-3 run to extend their lead to 46-25 with 1:47 to play in the frame. Tech would hold another 21-point lead in the final frame before Florida State began a late rally, cutting the score to single digits, 57-48, with 1:19 remaining. Tech would finish strong with a bucket from Hermosa and a pair of free throws from Loyal McQueen to seal the victory.