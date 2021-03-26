Jackets Roll over Blue Raiders, 10-1

Box Score

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Georgia Tech softball (10-18) cruised to a 10-1 win over Middle Tennessee (13-12) on Friday. The Yellow Jackets took a four-run lead in the top of the first and never looked back, adding six more runs in the final two frames to close things out.

The Yellow Jackets drew first blood in the opening half, batting around to drive in four runs. Senior utility player Breanna Roper got things started with a leadoff single that was followed by a pair of walks by senior outfielder Cameron Stanford and senior first baseman Tricia Awald to load the bases. Sophomore catcher Emma Kauf capitalized on the loaded base path by shooting an RBI single to left, scoring Roper. Junior infielder Bailee Zeitler next knocked a sacrifice fly to score Stanford, and sophomore infielder Caroline Davis kept the left fielder busy by following that with a two-RBI double to put Tech up 4-0 after the top of the first. Middle Tennessee got one back in the bottom of the frame, scoring on an error.

The Jacket bats struck again in the top of the sixth, knocking a pair of longballs. Freshman infielder Jin Sileo first roped a solo shot for her second career dinger before Roper laced a standup double to set up a two-RBI bomb off the bat of Stanford.

Tech created further separation in the top of the seventh, adding three insurance runs. With the bases loaded after Zeitler was dinged and a pair of singles by senior catcher Bianca Mora and Sileo, an infield single by Roper scored one more. Stanford then followed with a two-RBI single to send in Sileo and freshman infielder Mallorie Black. The Yellow Jackets knocked down the Blue Raiders in order to close things out in the bottom half, coming away with the 10-1 win.

Game Notes

Six different Yellow Jackets finished batting .500 or better on the day.

Roper had a game-high three hits as she went 3-for-5 win an RBI and two runs scored.

Stanford had the most production at the plate for Tech, knocking her fifth homerun of the season in a two-run shot to go 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Sileo also had a nice day at the dish, belting her second career homerun while going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Senior lefty Madison McPherson got the start in the circle, going the distance for her first career complete game and second win on the year while allowing just one run on five hits.

Up Next

Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee are scheduled to face off again on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on CUSA.tv. Streaming links are available on RamblinWreck.com.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.