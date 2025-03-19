Jackets Return to the East Coast for ACC Series Against the Panthers

PITTSBURGH, PA. – After Tuesday’s midweek out of conference contest against St. Mary’s was cancelled due to unsafe field conditions, Georgia Tech softball (17-11, 5-4 ACC) will finish its road stand in Pennsylvania against Pitt (10-16, 0-6 ACC).

Series Information

Georgia Tech (17-11, 5-4 ACC) vs. Pitt (10-16, 0-6 ACC); Tech leads the series 18-15

Friday, March 21 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, March 22 | 3 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 23 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Storylines

• Tech finished its 14-game home stand collecting its second ranked win of the season against No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday (5-4) before dropping its three-game conference series against Cal.

• Gracey Connelly’s third home run of the season lifted the Jackets to their sixth walk off victory of the season over No. 22 Auburn while also bringing the second baseman to her fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

• Wednesday’s victory over a ranked opponent mark the first time since the 2022 season that the Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple ranked wins in a season.

• With the 5-4 walk off win Wednesday, Head coach Aileen Morales now holds eight victories against ranked opponents.

• In Tech’s first ACC series on the road, the Jackets walked away with the game three win after trailing 4-1 through the first three innings. The comeback win snapped Cal’s longest win streak in 12 years as the Bear’s went into Sunday’s contest on a 16-game winning streak.

• Freshman Alyssa Willer lifted the Jackets to victory on Sunday with her second home run of the season in the form of her first grand slam.

• Willer’s grand slam was the third of the season overall, but the second grand slam that a Tech player has recorded this season against a ranked opponent (Gracyn Tucker vs. No. 18 Stanford).

• The outfielder had now recorded two multi-RBI games after recording four against Cal on Sunday, with her other multi-RBI game being against Troy when she became the only Jackets so far this season to record five RBI.

• Paige Vukadinovich was a force to be reckoned with as she recorded nine at bats, three runs, four hits, one double, five total bases and one stolen base as well as a .444 batting average, .556 slugging percentage, .444 on base percentage, and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

• Eliana Gottlieb also had a solid three-game showing, finishing the series with 10 at bats, three runs, four hits, two doubles, and six total bases alongside a .400 batting average, .600 slugging percentage, .400 on base percentage, and 1.000 fielding percentage.

• Tucker finished the week with an impressive stat line that featured a .400 batting average, 1.000 slugging percentage, .538 on base percentage, and a 1.000 fielding percentage. The third baseman recorded a combined 10 at bats, four runs, four hits, two home runs, two RBI, and 10 total bases.

• Tucker holds both Tech’s longest active hitting streak (7 games) and reached base streak 7 games). Her current hitting streak is tied for the longest of the season with Addison Leschber and Grace Connelly while her reached base streak is the fourth longest of the season, but her highest streak individually this season.

• The Yellow Jackets lead the Panthers 18-15 in the overall series, after sweeping Pitt in the 2024 season (8-0, 10-1, 14-5).

• Despite holding a 13-7 record at home Mewborn Field, Tech heads into the three-game series at Pitt with a 5-7 on the road against the Panthers.

• Tech’s most recent two losses were both decided by one run respectively (10-9, 2023; 9-8, 2021).

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s next home game against Mercer on March 25 at 6 p.m.

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more ticket information, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.