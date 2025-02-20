Jackets Return to Mewborn for I-75 Challenge

THE FLATS – After a strong mid-week performance, Georgia Tech Softball returns home to serve as a host alongside Kennesaw State and Georgia State as part of the annual I-75 Tournament. Tech welcomes Memphis, Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, and Dayton to Mewborn Field Feb. 21-23.

I-75 Tournament Schedule

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 1: Kentucky vs. Coastal (H) | 12 pm | Live Stats

Game 2: Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech | 2:30 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Game 3: Coastal vs. Georgia Tech | 5 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 4: Memphis vs. Kentucky (H) | 12 pm | Live Stats

Game 5: Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech | 3:30 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Game 6: Coastal vs. Georgia Tech | 6 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Sunday, Feb. 23

Game 7: Dayton vs. Georgia Tech | 11 am | Live Stats | Watch

Game 8: Dayton vs. Georgia Tech | 1:30 pm | Live Stats | Watch

TV

All Georgia Tech games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing parking deck for all contests on Friday, Feb. 21 starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, fans can park in either the Family Housing or Peter’s parking decks starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday

Storylines

Georgia Tech softball continues its best start of the season since the 2022 season where the Jackets went 9-2 after the first 11 games.

Of Tech’s eight pitchers, seven have seen action so far this season with none pitching less than 2.1 innings, including freshmen Sydnie Watts, Maddie Furniss, and Camden Anders.

Utility player, Emma Minghini has now seen action both in the circle and as an infielder this season after she recorded her first career win and first career complete game against Dayton (15-1) and then manned the first base for Tech in its mid-week shutout win against Troy (8-0).

Sophia Voyles leads the Yellow Jackets’ pitching staff with three wins, four game starts, 23.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts, and a .173 batting average.

Five different Yellow Jackets own wins this season with returners Voyles (3) and Coffield (2) having multiple wins.

Jayden Gailey leads Tech’s offense as far as batting average (.520), slugging percentage (.720), and on base percentage (.600) while also retaining a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Eliana Gottlieb leads the team in runs (10) while helping Gailey lead the team in hits with 13 each.

Alyssa Willer made her third start of the season in right field against Troy where she recorded three at bats, one run, three hits, seven total bases, two triples, five RBI, no walks, and no strikeouts.

Willer produced her first multi-hit game and the first game this season that a Yellow Jacket has recorded more than three hits in a single contest. Four Jackets have now recorded at least one game with 3+ hits.

Tech continues to take advantage of on base opportunities, boasting a .467 batting average when the bases are loaded compared to its opponents .200 in the same situations.

Head coach Aileen Morales inches closer to her 200th win as Georgia Tech softball’s leader, entering the I-75 Tournament with 195 wins.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against Kentucky 3-2, with all five meetings being at neutral venues.

The Yellow Jackets took on the Wildcats twice in the 2020 season and despite splitting the two meetings, hold the most recent win (7-1).

Coastal comes to the I-75 Tournament being the only opponent to have played the hosting Jackets on their own turf.

Overall, Tech leads the series against Coastal 7-6, with spotless records at home (2-0) and on the road (4-0), and its only games dropped at neutral venues (1-6).

Sunday’s double header will be the first time Tech and Dayton will face off.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Visiting fans can purchase individual game tickets at the ticket office at Mewborn Field the day of the contest.

Tickets for Tech’s 2025 softball season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance.

Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance. Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $80!

ACC Sunday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field!

Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting four (4) games for just $32.

Single Game Tickets:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

