Jackets Return to Action Against Monmouth

Georgia Tech looks to snap a three-game skid on Saturday night when it hosts Monmouth. The Yellow Jackets are coming off the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge when they hosted Mississippi State for a midweek tilt. Four different Jackets finished in double-figure scoring numbers for the sixth time this season, paced by a career-high 23 points from Kowacie Reeves Jr. Reeves reached the 23 points hitting a career-best seven three-pointers. But it wasn’t enough to lift Georgia Tech to a win, dropping an 85-73 decision.

Monmouth comes into the Saturday matinee winners of the last two games, most recently defeating Princeton on Wednesday, 63-58. Three Hawks are averaging double-digits on the young season, led by 15.0 points per game from Jason Rivera-Torres. Rivera-Torres also leads Monmouth on the glass, securing a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. As a team, the Hawks lead the CAA in blocks per game, and rank 23rd in the country, averaging 5.6 per game. Monmouth also leads the CAA in free throw percentage, converting 74.3 percent.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and Channel 386.



SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech and Monmouth are set to meet for just the second time in program history on Saturday afternoon. The two programs first met in 1985 under the leadership of Bobby Cremins in McCamish Pavilion with the Yellow Jackets taking the decision, 96-66. Georgia Tech last met a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference in 2022 when it hosted Northeastern in Atlanta. When competing against current members of the CAA, the Jackets are 32-3.

OUTLOOK FOR TECH

Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.

