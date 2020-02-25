Jackets Return Home to Face Kennesaw State

Watch | Live Stats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will play its first midweek game of the season when the Yellow Jackets welcome Kennesaw State to Mewborn Field on Wednesday, February 26, for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

TV

The game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra

Storylines

Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 22 doubles and is tied for second with 50 walks.

Freshman Emma Kauf is tied for fourth in the ACC with four home runs and leads the team in slugging (.690) home runs (4), and stolen bases (5).

is tied for fourth in the ACC with four home runs and leads the team in slugging (.690) home runs (4), and stolen bases (5). Freshman Blake Neleman leads the ACC with a .155 opp. BA.

leads the ACC with a .155 opp. BA. After last weekend, junior Tricia Awald leads the ACC with six doubles

leads the ACC with six doubles Tech’s win last weekend over Kentucky was its first over a ranked opponent since 2015.

Series Notes

This marks the 28th meeting between Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.

The teams met twice last season, with Georgia Tech winning both games. The Jackets defeated the Owls 6-3 in Atlanta and then 7-0 in Kennesaw.

Tech has won the last two in the series and seven of the last eight.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-3 at home against KSU, and have won nine of the last 10 games in Atlanta.

Tech is 3-1 against KSU under head coach Aileen Morales.

Parking

Parking is available at McCamish, Family Housing or Fowler St.

Marketing

Social Media Night – Come create your own Tik Tok, compete in social media trivia, see your selfie on the videoboard and more! Those following Georgia Tech Softball on both Twitter and Instagram will be entered to win special prizes!

All of Georgia Tech’s home games will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

