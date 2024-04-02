Jackets Return Home for Midweek vs Troy

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (23-14, 9-6 ACC) returns to Mewborn Field for a midweek contest against Troy (26-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) this Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are coming back to the friendly confines after going 4-4 over their eight-game road swing over the last two weeks. The Jackets will be hoping for a return to form at home, where they have won 15 of their last 17 games.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (23-14, 9-6 ACC) vs. Troy (26-12, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Wednesday, April 3 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

Storylines

• Georgia Tech has hit 61 home runs this season, tied for the 6th-most home runs in program history and tied for the most home runs in a single season under head coach Aileen Morales.

• Those 61 home runs are the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

• The Jackets are averaging 2.00 HR/Game against non-Power 5 opponents this season.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 20 across DI in on-base % (18th – .414), slugging % (10th – .569), home runs (4th – 61), runs/game (19th – 6.54) and walks (8th – 144).

• Tech is one of only four programs in the country (also Oklahoma, Miami (OH) and Nevada) to have three players with 10 or more HRs already in 2024: Madison Dobbins (12), Mallorie Black (11) and Sara Beth Allen (10).

• Dobbins leads the ACC and is 10th in the country with 44 RBI, the 2nd-most by a Jacket in a single season over the last 10 years. Black is close behind at 41 RBI, the 16th most in Division I. Tech is one of only Power 5 programs with multiple players in the Top 20 for RBI (also Florida).

• Tiffany Domingue drove in four runs this past week, bringing her season total to 37, the 33rd most in Division I. GT is one of only two programs with three players in the Top 40 for RBI, alongside Florida.

• Georgia Tech has four different players with double-digit multi-RBI games this season for the first time since 2010 (Mallorie Black (11), Madison Dobbins (10), Sara Beth Allen (10) and Domingue (10)).

• Mallorie Black, named the 5th best 3rd baseman in the country in Softball America’s April rankings, is the only player in the ACC and one of only eight in Division I with double digit home runs (11) and doubles (11)

• Dobbins has tied the program record for the most grand slams in a single season with three, set back in 2011.

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in double plays turned (19), the 8th most in Division I.

• Sara Beth Allen owns the 4th most walks across all of Division I, drawing 31 free bases. She is eight walks away from tying Tricia Awald (2019) and Tara Knudsen (2004) for the fifth most walks in a single season in program history.

• Allen became the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record back-to-back seasons with double digit home runs (13 last season) – first since Hope Rush in 2012 and 2013.

• Ella Edgmon is tied for 19th in DI with 38 runs scored. She leads the ACC with 19 runs scored in conference games.

• Jin Sileo has stolen 11 bases this year. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record 10+ stolen bases in all four seasons played at Tech and the first since 2015.

• Freshman lefty Makayla Coffield pitched her first 10.1 innings of ACC play without allowing an earned run – the longest scoreless stretch by a Tech freshman to begin conference play since Blake Neleman threw 11.1 scoreless in 2020.

