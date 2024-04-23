Jackets Represented In The CSC Academic All-America Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving represented on the CSC Academic All-America Team.

The Yellow Jackets receiving recognitions are Anna Bradescu and McKenzie Campbell.

Anna Bradescu*** (2nd Team) // Mathematics

McKenzie Campbell (2nd Team) // Analytics

Bradescu led the way for her team, earning her third Academic All-America selection. Campbell had earned her first selection of her career for this award.

During the 2023-24 season, Bradescu finished competition at the NCAA Women’s Championship, competing in the women’s 1-meter and platform dive.

Campbell’s season was marked with accomplishments in and out of the pool. During the ACC Championships, Campbell set a new school record in the women’s 200 IM (Mar.2024). Also in March, Campbell received the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup Award, a prestigious award presented to student-athletes who exemplify the highest standards of character, education, leadership and commitment to positively impact our community.

