Jackets Record Seventh ACC Sweep at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Recording its seventh Atlantic Coast Conference sweep and 12 th of the season, Georgia Tech volleyball (17-8, 10-4 ACC) shutout Virginia (11-16, 3-11 ACC) 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to finish out its four-match road trip.

How it happened:

The Jackets jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first with a 7-1 run and Virginia called a timeout. Tech kept on rolling, moving its lead to 16-8 on a service ace from freshman Julia Bergmann and the Cavaliers used their second timeout. Virginia was able to string together a handful of points but the Jackets easily pocketed the set at 25-14 on a service error. With 14 kills in the first set, the Jackets had more than double the amount of kills than the Cavaliers (six).

The second set was a closer start but the Jackets once again worked their way to a 16-10 lead on a service ace from sophomore Mariana Brambilla and Virginia signaled for timeout. Tech stayed ahead and a kill from sophomore Kayla Kaiser gave the Jackets the 21-15 lead, inciting the Cavaliers to burn their second timeout. Virginia battled back, putting together three in a row as the Jackets had set point to make it 24-20 and Tech called its first timeout. Sophomore Matti McKissock snuck one over the net to seal the set for the Jackets at 25-20 for the 2-0 lead.

Virginia bounced back in the third set, using a 4-0 run to lead 9-5 and Tech called timeout. The Jackets battled back to knot the score at 11-11 and the teams traded points to a tie at 15-15 before the Jackets snuck ahead by three at 18-15 on a bad set. Tech held into its lead, making it 21-18 on a kill from Brambilla and Virginia used its first timeout of the set. The Cavaliers came within one at 22-21 but sophomore Mikaila Dowd kept the Jackets’ lead alive with a kill and Virginia called its second timeout. Dowd landed another kill to give the Jackets set point and a service error secured the sweep for Tech at 25-23.

Up next:

The Jackets return to O’Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 17 for their second meeting of the season with NC State at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

Tech Tidbits:

The sweep was Tech’s seventh sweep in ACC play.

It was the Jackets’ 12 th sweep this season.

sweep this season. Brambilla led all player with 12 kills.

