Jackets Record First ACC Sweep at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Recording its first ACC sweep of the 2019 season, Georgia Tech volleyball (9-7, 2-3 ACC) came away with the 3-0 win over Clemson (6-10, 0-5) on Wednesday night.

How it happened:

The first set started out close with the teams trading points and the lead to a tie at 11-11 before the Jackets snuck ahead to lead 15-13 on a service error to force the media timeout. Senior Kodie Comby and sophomore Mikaila Dowd teamed up on a block to put Tech ahead 16-13 coming out of the timeout and Clemson called one of their own. The Jackets stayed ahead, leading 20-14 on a sneak attack from sophomore setter Matti McKissock and Clemson burned its second timeout. McKissock and Comby put up a block but the Tigers took three in a row to bring the score to 21-17 and Tech called its first timeout. The White and Gold got back on track with another kill from McKissock and used a 4-0 run to end the set at 25-17 on a kill from Bergmann for the 1-0 lead.

Tech took in early lead in the second, trailing 4-3 the Jackets made a 7-1 run with four kills from freshman Julia Bergmann to lead 10-5. Clemson fought its way back within one at 11-10 but a 4-0 run sparked by a kill from sophomore Kayla Kaiser put the Jackets ahead 15-10 at the media timeout. The Tigers brought it back within two at 16-14 and the Jackets used a timeout. Tech held onto its lead, moving it to a five-point advantage on a kill from Brambilla at 23-18. Dowd gave the Jackets set point at 24-19 and the Tigers got in one more point before a kill from Comby sealed the set at 25-20 for the 2-0 edge.

The Jackets carried the momentum into the third, cruising to a 5-0 lead with Bergmann at the service line and Clemson used its first timeout early. Tech kept rolling, moving its lead to 9-2 on a kill from Dowd. Clemson battled back to knot the score at 12-12 but a crafty kill from Kaiser put Tech ahead again. The Jackets stayed ahead, pushing the lead to 19-15 on another ace from Kaiser and Clemson signaled for timeout. Tech held the Tigers off, reaching match point at 24-17 on an attack error. Clemson snuck in three more points before a service error gave the Yellow Jackets the sweep at 25-20.

Up next:

The Jackets finish out their four-match road stint on Sunday, Oct. 13, traveling to Blacksburg, Va., to take on Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

Tech Tidbits:

The sweep was Tech’s first ACC sweep of the 2019 season.

It marked the Jackets’ sixth sweep of 2019.

It was Tech first road win of the season.

Kaiser and Comby both hit above .500 for the Jackets at .583 and .556, respectively.

Tech’s 10 service aces were a season-high for the Jackets.

Comby led all players with 12 kills.

