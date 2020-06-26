Jackets Recognized with ACC Top Six for Service

THE FLATS – The ACC Top Six for Service awards are presented annually from each member institution, recognizing six student-athletes who demonstrate dedication to community service and outreach programs.

Jahaziel Lee (football), Victoria Flores (women’s tennis), Rebecca Entrekin (women’s track and field), Alexandra Dorn (volleyball), Joonas Koski (men’s swimming) and Bria Matthews (women’s track and field) represented Georgia Tech for the 2019-20 academic year.

Each of these six student-athletes participated in various community service activities throughout the academic year. Lee and Dorn both attended the award-winning Jackets Without Borders service trip to Puerto Rico last summer, while Koski and Matthews are also JWOB alums having participated in earlier trips. Both Lee and Dorn were scheduled to return with Jackets Without Borders this summer.

Flores pioneered the first annual Big B Clothing Drive this past year in honor of Yellow Jacket Brandon Adams. All clothing donations from the drive were donated to the Gateway Center in Atlanta, a charitable organization that Adams frequently donated to himself. In addition, Flores has spearheaded the ongoing toiletries collection for the past two years, donating toiletries to various homeless shelters throughout Atlanta.

One of the most dedicated volunteers at Georgia Tech community service events, Entrekin is almost always a staple at the annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, helping with collection and donation of the items, Girls on the Run service events, various elementary school visits for afterschool activities and she also assisted with the Big B Clothing Drive.

In addition to his numerous community service engagements, Koski is the community service sub-committee chair for Georgia Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Board. He attended the first Jackets Without Borders service trip to Puerto Rico in 2018 and has helped lead his team in participating in Operation Teammate this past season.

Matthews has been a steady figure in donating her time for community service activities. Also a Jackets Without Borders alumnae, Matthews has also assisted with the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive and numerous other events.

Matthews and Koski were honored by the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America this past year for their efforts, being named the 2020 Peach of an Athlete Top Male and Female Athletes.

